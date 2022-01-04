The Reese’s Senior Bowl has added the sixth and final quarterback to its roster for the 2022 game with the announcement on Tuesday North Carolina’s Sam Howell has accepted an invitation to play in the annual all-star game. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.

Howell, who just completed his junior season with the Tar Heels, recently announced he will enter the NFL Draft. Because he is a graduate and has declared for the draft he is now eligible to play in the Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder ends his North Carolina career with several school records, including career passing yards (10,283), passing yards in a season for a freshman (3,641), most passing yards in a game (550), most yards per passing attempt (9.2), most career passing touchdowns (92) and most passing touchdowns in a season (38, set as a freshman).

Howell was a Manning Award finalist, a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors this season.

He joins five other quarterbacks who have already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis (who began his college career at Auburn), Nevada’s Carson Strong and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.