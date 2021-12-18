In the early going it appeared neither team wanted to win, but a second-half back-and-forth game ended in favor of the North in a 14-10 victory in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North-South All-Star Game at Hancock Whitney Stadium Friday night.

The game, which was played at times during heavy rain, started out as a turnover and punting exhibition — both teams had three turnovers on the night — but ended up in a back-and-forth affair in the second half.

After a scoreless first half the North struck first in the third quarter and again late in the fourth period to account for the winning points. The South team scored 10 point in between North touchdowns.

The scoring drought was broken in the third period when North defensive back Landon Ball of Aliceville intercepted a South pass and returned it 37 yards to the South 28 yard line. Three plays later, Good Hope’s Benny Malin tossed a 31-yard strike in the end zone to a wide open Sawyer Burt of Ft. Payne for the game’s first points. Spain Park’s Braxton Sumpter was good on the extra-point kick to make it 7-0 with 7:18 left in the quarter.

The South team drove down and had a chance to score a touchdown but on a third down and goal situation from the 3 it was charged with a false start penalty. The South ended up settling for a 25-yard field goal by Luke Freer, cutting the North lead to 7-3 with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Jacob Foster of Greenville intercepted a North pass on the ensuing possession and set the South team up deep in North territory. From there, Jackson quarterback Walter Taylor threw a 9-yard strike to Pike Road’s Iverson Hooks for a touchdown with 11:45 left to play. Freer’s kick was good for a 10-7 South lead.

The North regained the lead by marching downfield and scoring on a 4-yard run by Huffman’s Mahki Hughes, capping a 10-play, 60-yard drive. The PAT by Sumpter made it 14-10 with 5:47 to play.

It appeared the South team had retaken the lead when Lanett’s Dquez Madden clicked off a 44-yard run to the end zone. But the play was nullified by a holding penalty. Two plays later an incomplete pass on fourth and 17 turned the ball over on downs to the North with a little more than two minutes to play.

Oneonta linebacker-defensive end Luke Hodge, who finished with 13 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, was named the North team Most Valuable Player. Greenville defensive back Laquan Robinson, with four tackles including a tackle for a loss, one pass breakup and one interception, was named the South team MVP.

For the South, Spanish Fort running back Johnny Morris was the leading rusher with 53 yards on 11 carries. Fairhope’s Freer had a big night, kicking the 25-yard field goal and averaging 46.8 yards per attempt on four punts, including a 52-yarder.