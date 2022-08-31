Despite being voted down on a referendum twice, State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said plans for the North Baldwin Beach Expressway are still on the table.

The expressway, which would extend north near the Baldwin County mega site at Interstate 65, has been on the table for years but has been struck down mostly due to opposition to tolls.

However, Elliott — who is a former Baldwin County Commissioner — said to get the proper financing for the deal, tolls are the best way to go to prevent the county from using funds that could be used on other roadway improvements.

“It has always been my opinion that if we were going to build the road, it would be better to use money from our visitors and tourists that will use that road rather than allocate precious county resources,” Elliott said. “I would not want the County Commission to put off making other improvements they planned on doing in other parts of the county in order to fund this project.”

One of the potential benefits from the expansion of the expressway, according to Elliott, would be the opportunities arising from its proximity to the $2.5 billion Novelis low-carbon recycling and rolling plant set to open in 2025.

“That’s going to continue to be an important thing for continued investment by Novelis at the mega site,” Elliott said. “So as the state makes one of the biggest capital investments that has been made, that tenant at the mega site is going to want additional access before they expand anymore, so there’s some economic development incentive money that could be brought to light there. You hear about economic development incentives being given out left, right and center, and if Baldwin County residents get to benefit from those incentives as well, then that’s a pretty good deal as well.”

Originally tabbed at over $200 million, the 24-mile project now stands to cost more than original estimates, according to Elliott.

With permits secured and the plans nearing finalization, the only major hurdle remaining is just how the project will be funded.

“The main issue now is funding and where that money is going to come from,” Elliott said. “The cost was always pinned at around $200 million and it’s probably north of that around $250 million. We had to get Environmental Protection Agency permits and federal highway permits for interchange work at U.S. Highway 31 and at Interstate 65. All of those permits are in place and the plans are probably in the 80 percent range or so of being completed. So the only thing left to do is right-of-way acquisition.”

Beginning northeast of Robertsdale, the Baldwin Beach Expressway — as is currently designed — is set up for travelers to reach Alabama’s southernmost cities by diverting from Interstate 65 onto Alabama Highway 287. Drivers will then continue to Alabama Highway 59 until they reach their destination at access points onto either expressway near Alabama Highway 180.

Diverting tourists away from some of the roads used every day by Baldwin County residents is one of the ways the expressway would potentially benefit residents, according to Elliott.

“I think this is a great project and it will move tourist traffic off of a lot of roads that people use on a regular basis, but I don’t want to use precious county resources on a tourist road, so I think a toll is perfect on that road,” Elliott said.

The Foley Beach Express was primarily built with money from the city of Foley with funding from Baldwin County and federal funding; the Baldwin Beach Express was built with a larger amount of money from Baldwin County.

“Those were both big county projects that have been going on for two decades now. The vision was always that those would be connected all the way up to Interstate 10,” Elliott said.

When Elliott was on the Baldwin County Commission, federal funding was granted for right-of-way acquisition, but because there was a lack of a discernable funding source to complete the project, the money was determined not to be eligible for that use and was pulled back.

Elliott said multiple options are on the table from the County Commission for the funding of the project, all of which include tolls.