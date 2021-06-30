Colonel’s Tavern

4940 Government Blvd.

Mobile, 36606

251-408-9464

Ah, nostalgia, you are a powerful mistress.

I will easily fall for the “remember whens,” a romantic clinging to a memory of how it was when I grew up. It brings me great joy to let people know how much better things were when I wore smaller shoes. I’m the generation after the generation who walked to school in the snow, uphill, both ways. Those brave men and women who took a beating if they didn’t eat their veggies, who milked the cows and fed the chickens before sunup, who were happy getting a hoop and a stick for Christmas — those were my immediate ancestors.

I’m of the generation whose parents didn’t trust us to walk to our educational facilities, who got grounded rather than beaten, who fed the dog and took piano lessons before school and managed to score an Atari 2600 for Christmas. It was a charmed life, as far as I can remember. My generation, therefore, did not bellyache the way our parents and grandparents moaned. Maybe that’s why we get so nostalgic.

The cookies from M&M Bake Shop, TK’s chicken-on-a-stick at the fair, the roast beef po’boy at Tammy’s, burgers from CG’s, First Avenue tamales, my grandfather’s barbecue, my mother’s divinity — all of these would make any list of nostalgia, even if this weren’t a food column. I can wax poetic about those decades-old recipes, never hinting I could have been worse off than I am now.

Maybe I view that past through rose-colored glasses, but I still visit Phillips Drive-In and 7 Corn Dog 7, neither of which have made any noticeable changes since their inceptions. Perhaps this is proof my memory is yet to fail. The most recent Mobile version of a nostalgic renaissance is Colonel’s Tavern.

This revival of the old Colonel Dixie franchise has opened in a former Applebee’s building on Government just west of Demotropolis, with fans aplenty flooding the doors during the early stages. The word “tavern” denotes alcohol, and since fast food and beer sound like a match made in heaven, my new learner’s permit-holder Lucas was taking me and Henry for a night on the town.

We had no trouble getting a table on a moderately steady Thursday evening. Our server, Lydia, was spot-on with the service and drinks, but was quick to inform me, though it is called a tavern, there is no alcohol here. Lydia says there should be booze by the time you read this, fingers crossed. “That’s OK, I’ll just settle for the signature Dixie Dew,” I said. They were out of that. We finally found ground with an unsweetened tea and a squirt of lemonade and water for the kids.

I’d had Colonel Dixie a few times in my decades as a Mobilian, so I knew the drill. We ordered several items to split, starting with a Dixie Chili Cheeseburger Combo ($7.29). I’d say this isn’t quite as good as the Dew Drop’s or Ward’s versions, but approaching. I love the smaller patties topped with mustard, ketchup, pickles and onions. This one came with onion rings, which appeared to be hand-battered. They looked promising, but were stone cold. That was a letdown for the good, trashy burger.

Next up was the Slaw Dog Combo ($6.69). With more chili, coleslaw, ketchup, mustard and onions, again I will say it is a decent dog, with no shame in the game. Lucas and I are French fry geeks, so seeing what appeared to be hand-cut fries with skin on the tips, we were excited. Our bubble burst when we found them just as cold as the onion rings. Shame.

From the kid’s menu, little Henry was treated to the Richee’s Pork Sandwich Combo ($5.99). It was exactly the pulled pork sandwich you’re thinking of. He was into it, and the bite I had was better than favorable. For a side, he had barbecue beans, not cold, but dark, tender and extremely sweet, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The other side of the menu was dedicated to Richee’s BBQ. We figured we had to try more than just Henry’s sandwich, so we ordered a round of St. Louis Ribs ($13.69). This plate comes with six bones, two sides and a helping of white bread and barbecue sauce.

The ribs weren’t bad, just cooked until tender with a dark barbecue sauce, almost brown like a gravy. Lucas was a bit put off that the bread was burnt on one side and cold white on the other, but I thought it was nitpicking. The coleslaw was the same as what we’d had on the hot dog, which was the only thing that could help the French fries. The potato salad was a bit generic but good, and at home the next day, it benefitted from a touch of salt and paprika.

Here’s the skinny: I know it’s still tough to get your hands on certain things, including help. As a small business owner, I’d hate to kick someone when they’re trying hard, but at 6:30 p.m. or noon, you have to execute a little better. I really want this place to succeed. I waited no time for my food. I would gladly excuse any errors due to being out of stock right now, but dinner needs to be made to order, hot and hopping.

I think you can still get a decent burger or dog (Alabama’s A.J. McCarron was in there last week!), but booze or no booze, this isn’t exactly scratching that nostalgia itch for me. I know they have fans already and I hope one day they will find a new fan in this writer. Until then, Lucas and I will watch from afar.

Best of luck.