To the editor:

I am an avid college football fan, but not a close follower of South Alabama football. Therefore this past Saturday when South played Texas State, I would occasionally flip over to that game just to see the score. On one such visit I was really surprised to see on the back of one of South’s player’s jerseys the statement “Black Lives Matter.”

I honestly didn’t notice whether the player was Black or White, which really doesn’t matter. What does matter is the fact that the staff and administration at South Alabama would allow this. A football game is a contest whose sole purpose is to entertain the fans, not to promote any type of political agenda.

While I may agree with the statement, the back of a football jersey should not be used as anything other than to identify the player via a number and a name. If in this time of political chaos this is the right thing to do, then why not include statements like “In God We Trust,” “Make America Great Again,” “Build the Wall,” “Biden Sux,” “Trump is an Idiot,” etc. etc.? I think you get my point.

It’s not a debate as to which political party you belong to, it’s a matter of using an athletic contest to promote anything other than sportsmanship and entertainment. When entertainers and professional athletes use their exposure to promote any political cause, it is a real turn-off. For that reason, myself and many of my friends have taken a pledge to never watch another NBA or NFL game until kneeling during the National Anthem is gone. I sincerely hope that the administration and athletic staff at South Alabama will realize that this is something that needs to be stopped and take appropriate action.

Frank Dagley

Mobile