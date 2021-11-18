By Scott Johnson

Vigor High School has never hosted an on-campus football game since it opened its doors in 1944. But that all is about to change.

The Mobile County Board of Education will vote to accept bids on Vigor’s new home stadium on Monday, Nov. 22, during its monthly meeting. Three bids were received for work on the stadium and the lowest bidder was Ratcliff Construction Company at a price of $5,497,771. If approved the project will be paid with Public School and College Authority funds.

“We feel nothing but pride,” said Vigor High Principal Gerald Cunningham. “Pride for the community, for the school. We’ve never held a football game on our campus because we’ve never had a football stadium.”

Cunningham told Lagniappe buzz about the new stadium is all over the Prichard community. He said students, alumni and stakeholders are all talking about it and everyone is excited.

The new stadium will be constructed adjacent to the school’s baseball field on the southern end of the campus property.

Vigor High School has rented out Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex for its home games. However, after a second shooting incident at the stadium in October which left five injured, MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill made the decision to no longer use the stadium. The county school officials believe Ladd stadium officials did not provide adequate security for their events.

The Vigor High School Wolves are 11-1 this season. They had to host a home game against West Blocton on Nov. 5 at Blount High School’s stadium because of the decision to nix Ladd.

The Vigor principal said he has not been given a timeline for when construction will begin or when the school will be able to host its first game.

He referred questions about increased security at an on-campus stadium to MCPSS Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood and to MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips.