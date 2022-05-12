Solar farms, recirculated water and recycled aluminum — Baldwin County’s newly announced $2.5 billion Novelis plant won’t just be a record-setting investment in Alabama, but also the aluminum company’s most sophisticated and environmentally sustainable facility in the world.

Novelis, along with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (BCEDA), held an announcement Wednesday morning at the 3,000-acre South Alabama Mega Site in Bay Minette, where they formally unveiled the plans for the facility, which will primarily be used for manufacturing 600 kilotonnes of aluminum cans and automotive plates annually.

The announcement represents a huge win for Baldwin County, which has pumped millions of dollars into acquiring and developing the site over the past 10 years.

The site will be the first fully-integrated aluminum mill built in the U.S. in 40 years and will primarily be powered through the use of renewable energy. It will also use recycled water and be a zero-waste site. Full integration means that the company will turn aggregates into products at the same location.

Renewable energy will be primary power source

Novelis North America President Tom Boney told Lagniappe the company has formed a strong relationship with Alabama Power and will be working with the utility throughout the process of building sustainable energy infrastructure.

“We’ll set the expectations, they’ll set the plans and we’re looking forward to a variety of different solutions with solar being one of them,” Boney said.

He said other Novelis facilities are tapped into renewable energy sources to a degree, but the Alabama plant will be the most advanced and the use of solar power will be the most significant.

According to Novelis, the company is committed to being a carbon-neutral company by 2050 or sooner and expects to cut its carbon footprint back 30 percent over the next four years.

Apart from power, the company says it will also be taking measures to minimize its footprint on other resources.

Boney said the site will rely upon North Baldwin Utilities water system and will use water in several different processes before discharging it into the sewer.

“We’ll have some evaporation, but the majority of the water will run through the system over, over and over again.”

Baldwin County EDA president Lee Lawson said when local officials first met with the company just three months ago, the first words from Novelis executives were about their vision for the new facility to be an environmentally-minded initiative.

“Sustainability isn’t lip service for them, it’s in their DNA,” Lawson said.

Lawson also confirmed the main renewable energy source for the site is expected to be solar and Alabama Power offers some programs for off-site and on-site solar power generation.

“Big, utility-grade solar projects are going to be in the works for this company to have the renewable energy to offset their carbon footprint,” Lawson said.

Recycling initiatives will increase

Lawson said with a company so focused on sustainability, choosing the Mega Site it is providence that Baldwin County has been pushing for increased recycling. The Baldwin County Solid Waste Department’s new $6.6 million material recycling facility (MRF) at Magnolia Landfill in Summerdale is currently under construction. Currently, the county — and most municipalities — collects residential recycling at several drop-off locations. Then , it is transported to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Materials Recycling Facility in Cantonment, Florida.

Novelis is known to form special partnerships with other entities to promote resource sustainability. The company has a contract with State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the facility to use aluminum instead of single-use plastic and to collect and process their waste.

“We hope to set up partnerships like that at the Wharf, at the beach to take advantage of all the aluminum consumption that happens in our community,” Lawson said.

Boney told Lagniappe Novelis was looking for a site where leaders were favorable to sustainability efforts, and executives were excited about the news of having an MRF in the county. He said the company will likely lobby the state Legislature for policies that promote recycling in the state.

“Right now, in the state of Alabama, we recycle about 18 percent of the beverage cans. Other states do 85 to 90 percent,” Boney said. “We can do much better.”

Big money being green

The new facility represents a historic economic development win for the state of Alabama, with Novelis’ $2.5 billion capital infusion coming in $200 million higher than the Toyota-Mazda plant in Huntsville.

Novelis disclosed the Baldwin County facility expansion in its fourth-quarter financial report, which was disclosed to shareholders early Wednesday morning and showed record shipments of 987 kilotonnes and net income up $217 million, or 21 percent year-over-year.

Novelis’ full 2022 fiscal year results show income up 122 percent by $1 billion and record shipments of 3,858 kilotonnes. The company ended fiscal year 2022 with strong total liquidity of $2.6 billion and net sales of $17.1 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai.

At least $135 million incentive package

Gov. Kay Ivey made a video appearance during Wednesday’s event, praising the company and noting Novelis will be a proponent of environmentally friendly practices. As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum cans, Ivey noted aluminum is one of the few products that can be reused over and over again. She said the company recycles 74 million cans each year, noting a recycled can be turned around by the company and back on the shelf in 60 days.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield was one of the first to speak during the Wednesday event. He noted that Novelis may not be a household name, but it supplies nearly all the cans used by companies like Coke and Budweiser and accounts for more than 50 percent of the world’s canned drink market. He said the company has partnerships with all of Alabama’s vehicle manufacturers — Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz.

Alabama’s economic incentive package for the company is worth at least $135 million.

This includes an Economic Development Cash Grant valued at $7 million over 2 years to reimburse for capital costs, and Investment Credit valued at $104 million over 10 years, a jobs credit valued at $17,509,389 over 10 years and Alabama Industrial Development Training services valued at $6,819,428.

The company has promised 1,000 long-term jobs in Baldwin County which is expected to generate $1.67 billion in new payroll for Alabama workers over 20 years. The plant’s operations in the state are expected to generate $342 million in total new state revenue over 20 years.

Lawson said additional property and sales tax abatements for construction costs are expected to be approved through the Baldwin County Commission and the City of Bay Minette in the next several weeks. The site is located within Bay Minette’s police jurisdiction.

There will be some final CSX rail and road infrastructure added to the site as final installments in preparation. The company is expected to begin construction in mid-2025.

An official total value of the incentive package has yet to be disclosed.

Mega Site property

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Secretary Canfield said the average industrial prep site location sits on the market for 15 years before a tenant is secured. He said it is notable Baldwin County was able to turn its site over in 10 years. According to Canfield, Alabama is running out of development sites.

The Baldwin County Commission originally purchased the site property in 2012 for $32 million from two sellers: The Crosby Trust and Catawba Land Company LLC. The Crosby Trust was described as a family-owned timber investment company but members of the Catawba Land Company included the Faulkner family of North Baldwin County and former county attorney Daniel Blackburn.

Getting the site shovel-ready has been expensive, too, with an additional $12.5 million in private investment to prepare the property for a tenant. Last summer, Baldwin County Budget Director Ron Cink estimated the total investment in the site at around $48 million including interest.

To make the site eligible for funds from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program, the county temporarily transferred the deed on the property to BCEDA. Lawson said he expects to transfer it back once the CSX rail project is complete in the next several weeks.

Historic generational investment

Lawson said this is a historic recruitment achievement for Alabama and said it’s likely the highest valued “bang for your buck” in terms of state incentive dollars of any project ever handled.

Lawson told Lagniappe over the past 10 years of efforts by Baldwin County officials to recruit industry to the Mega Site, it’s a relief to have landed Novelis. He said Baldwin County EDA has filed more than 100 requests for proposals (RFPs) and has entertained more than 50 serious inquiries for the site. He said the waiting paid off, and he’s excited that getting passed over by other companies has resulted in a tenant like Novelis, who he said the company expects the site to be home to its operations for at least the next 100 years.

“There were times smaller companies were out here — we would never have been a prospect for this company if we had listened to some of the naysayers out there and had we broken this site up or built a spec building or distribution center,” Lawson said. “Our leadership consistently said no and stayed true to the vision. The largest investment in the state’s history is happening at our site.”

Starting pay for employees for Novelis will be almost $20,000 more than the average income in Baldwin County, Lawson noted, adding the company’s benefits are unlike any other companies he’s ever seen. He says there is standard paternity leave, maternity leave and even financial adoption assistance.

“The depth and breadth of what they do for their employees are unmatched,” Lawson said.