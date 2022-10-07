Business leaders and elected officials from across Baldwin County and the state helped Atlanta-based aluminum manufacturer Novelis break ground on a $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and rolling plant at the South Alabama Mega Site in Bay Minette Friday morning, Oct. 7.

A tractor mowed a section of grass on the sprawling cleared plain, while yellow excavators sat with their black claws ready to pierce the brown dirt of the 3,000-acre property minutes off Interstate 65. The Baldwin County Commission bought the property in 2012 and has spent the last 10 years working to net a developer.

In May, Novelis announced it would build its next plant – the first fully-integrated aluminum facility opened in the United States in four decades – on the property, with an opening scheduled for mid-2025.

“I hope seeing what we’re building here in Bay Minette will inspire others to not only want to work in manufacturing, but also join the Novelis family,” Steve Fischer, the company’s president and CEO said. “We’re not just building a plant. We’re building a future for hundreds of individuals and families.”

Fisher said the plant will employ up to 1,000 people from Baldwin County in “high-paying, advanced careers,” and touted the company’s employees as loyal. The state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral facility will serve as a “shining example of sustainability” when it opens in a few short years, he said.

Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills expressed confidence in the city’s partnership with Novelis, and spoke with optimism for the future.

“This is going to be a great, long-term relationship that’ll last for decades, that’s going to improve not just Bay Minette, not just Baldwin County, but the entire state for years to come,” he said.

Novelis chose well when it decided to do business in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, “because we are not only a manufacturing state, we are a state that is forward thinking and innovative.”

“Folks here in Bay Minette who thought they might have to leave Bay Minette to get a good job, they can think again. And folks in Alabama who thought they might have to leave the state to find better opportunities can also think again,” she said, “Because, y’all, these advanced, high-paying jobs are now right here in ‘L.A.’ – Lower Alabama, that is.”

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, praised Ivey’s administration for advancing the right to work and attracting the Novelis plant. He told the audience “we’re going to protect it, we’re going to support it, and we’re going to support every job that it creates.”

Remembering when he and other commissioners visited a similar Novelis plant in Guthrie, Kentucky, Baldwin County Commission Chairman Jeb Ball said a project like this one is exactly what the current administration has looked for over the past four years, and exactly what previous commissioners had in mind when they bought the property 10 years ago.

“This company planting their footprint here is going to continue to allow people who live here to go off if they want to go to college, but to have a place to come back and work,” he said.

Aluminum Association President and CEO Chuck Johnson called aluminum a “magic metal” that makes cars more fuel efficient, airplanes fly and serves commonplace needs throughout daily life now more than ever.

“It’s durable, it does the same job with less material and it’s infinitely recyclable, and taken together that is driving the sustainability choices of American and world consumers,” he said. “It’s a tremendous moment to be in the aluminum industry.”

Johnson explained domestic demand for aluminum grew by eight percent last year and even outpaced the growth in the nation’s economy. For that reason, he agreed with Mayor Wills in being confident in the future.

“No matter what the economic headwinds we might face in the coming months or years, there is no doubt the long term prospects for this industry, and consequently this facility, are incredibly strong,” he said.

Lee Lawson, the president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, called this the third largest investment in the state’s history from an economic development standpoint. He projected Baldwin County’s career technical education at the high school and community college levels will more than provide the workforce necessary to sustain the plant.

“It’s going to mean a lot for this community. North Baldwin over the last decade was flat in growth, and every other city in the county was growing,” he said. “Now, North Baldwin’s time to shine in the sun is here.”