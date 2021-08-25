73 — Points allowed by McGill-Toolen in its 73-51 loss to Pike Road last Friday. The 73 points is the third-most allowed by a McGill-Toolen team in school history. The most came 99 years ago when the Yellow Jackets lost 106-0 to GCMA of Mississippi in 1922. The second-highest total allowed came in 1923 when Barton Academy scored 84 points. The 73 points surrendered represents more than half the total points allowed by McGill last season (143).

5 — Consecutives losses in season-opening games by Spanish Fort before claiming a 21-10 win over Fairhope last Thursday night in the 2021 season opener. The Toros lost to Fairhope 45-35 in 2020 and lost four straight openers to McGill Toolen from 2016-19.

3 — Wins by Foley’s football team in the past four games. The Lions lost their first six games of 2020 and have now won three of their past four, including last week’s 28-19 win over Robertsdale. The Lions won just 19 total games over the six previous seasons.

36 — Number of wins Vigor has over rival Blount in the all-time series, including last Saturday’s 22-13 victory. The total includes 14 straight Vigor wins from 1999 to 2012 and 13 straight from 1980 to 1991. Blount had won four of five meetings from 2015 to 2019. Vigor won last year’s meeting by forfeit because of COVID-19 issues with the Blount team. The series now stands at 36-14.