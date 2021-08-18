6 — Number of teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that won at least 10 games last season. St. Paul’s leads the way, having produced a 15-0 mark a year ago along with the Class 5A state title. Faith Academy finished 12-2, with Spanish Fort, which reached the Class 6A title game, going 11-4 and Saraland 11-3. Daphne and Theodore finished the year 10-2.

3 — Teams coming off 1-9 seasons — B.C. Rain, Davidson and LeFlore. The LeFlore Rattlers have a new head coach in Shon Burney. LeFlore’s last winning season came in 2010, while it’s been since 2014 for B.C. Rain and 2018 for Davidson.

495 — Points scored by the St. Paul’s offense last season, an average of 33.0 points per game. In the past 10 seasons, the Saints’ offense has averaged 424.5 points a season. It’s best offensive output during the span was 570 points in 2014 and it also scored 507 points in 2015; both those 500-point seasons were also state championship seasons.

147 — Points allowed by the Faith Academy defense last season, which comes to an average of allowing only 10.5 points a game for the 12-2 Rams. In the three seasons with Jack French as the team’s head coach, the Rams have allowed just 505 total points in 37 games, an average of 13.6 points a game.

14 — Number of teams in the Lagniappe coverage area (out of 32) that produced winning records last season — St. Paul’s, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Faith Academy, Theodore, Daphne, Blount. Fairhope, Williamson, Mobile Christian, McGill-Toolen, Cottage Hill, Bayside Academy and UMS-Wright. Three teams — Baker, Vigor and Murphy — had 5-5 records, while the remaining 13 schools had losing records.

16 — Number of seasons a Terry Curtis-coached UMS-Wright team has won at least 10 games. He enters his 23rd season at the school this year with an overall record of 248-54 with the Bulldogs that includes a 70-14 record in the playoffs and eight state titles (2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019). He has also led the Bulldogs to a 129-13 record against region foes.