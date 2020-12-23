1, 2, 3

National ranking, respectively, for Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in receiving yards (1,511), Mac Jones in passing yards (3,739) and Najee Harris in rushing yards (1,262). Alabama’s rank nationally in total offense? No. 5 (543.9 yards per game), which ranks behind, in order: Kent State, UCF, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

2

Alabama’s rank nationally in scoring offense (49.7 points per game), just behind Kent State (49.8). However, Kent State has played four games and Alabama has played 11. The Crimson Tide has scored 73 TDs, 73 PATs and 12 field goals for 547 points, almost the same figure as the number of yards gained per game. Alabama has scored at least 52 points in its past three games and scored 63 points twice.

15

National ranking of South Alabama wide receivers Kawaan Baker and Jalen Tolbert in receiving touchdowns for the season (eight).