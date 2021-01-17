3,965

Career receiving yards for Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, which sets the school and SEC all-time record. Smith recorded nine games of 100 or more yards receiving this season and has 14 such games in his career. Fives times, including in Monday’s national championship game (215), Smith has collected 200 or more yards receiving in a game.

500+

With its 621 yards of total offense against Ohio State Monday night, Alabama has gained at least 500 yards of offense in 41 of its past 83 games. This season, the Crimson Tide offense eclipsed the 500-yard mark eight times in 13 games. In 2018, the Tide set a school record with more than 500 yards in 12 of 15 games. Last season, it happened in nine of 13 games.

268

Consecutive games in which Alabama has scored points. The last time an Alabama time was held scoreless was on Nov. 18, 2000, in a 9-0 loss to Auburn.

8-3

Alabama’s all-time record in College Football Playoff games. The team holds the CFP record for most wins and most games played (11). Alabama has won national titles in the CFP in 2015, 2017 and 2020 and has reached the title game in five of its six appearances in the CFP.

150

Victories by Alabama teams when leading at halftime under head coach Nick Saban.

35

First-half points scored by Alabama against Ohio State Monday night, which sets the school record for first-half points in a bowl or playoff game.