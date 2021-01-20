18

Alabama’s rank in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The team has won eight straight games (the Crimson Tide was scheduled to play at LSU Tuesday night; the results of the game were not available at press time). Alabama has an 11-3 overall record and spotless 6-0 mark in SEC play. Tennessee (6) and Missouri (19) are the only other SEC teams ranked this week. Noticeably missing from the Top 25: Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse.

3

Former Faith Academy standout Unique Thompson’s place on Auburn’s career rebounding list. Thompson grabbed 14 rebounds in a loss to Florida that gave her 1,024 for her career, passing Lori Moore (1,015). She trails only Becky Jackson (1,118) and DeWanna Bonner (1,047). It was Thompson’s first game back since Dec. 20. She missed three games due to COVID-19 protocol and two Auburn games were postponed. Auburn has 11 regular-season games remaining.

21.7

Points per game for Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper. Finally cleared for eligibility by the NCAA, Cooper has played only three games for the Tigers but has made an immediate impact. In his first game, he scored 26 points against Alabama while also handing out nine assists and grabbing four rebounds. He has 29 assists and six steals in his three games, but is just 1 of 16 shooting from 3-point range.

4

Number of Alabama players averaging at least 10 points a game. Jaden Shackelford (13.6), John Petty Jr. (13.5), Herbert Jones (12.6) and Jahvon Quinerly (12.5) are the team’s top scorers. Alabama is averaging 80.1 points a game, while its opponents are averaging 70.1 a game.

2

Number of South Alabama’s non-conference opponents in football for the 2021 season that will have a new head coach. Tennessee (Nov. 20 in Knoxville) and Southern Miss (Sept. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium) will have new head coaches when they face the Jags. Will Hall takes over the Southern Miss program that had three head coaches just last season. There will also be new head coaches among USA’s Sun Belt Conference opponents, including Terry Bowden at Louisiana-Monroe and Butch Jones at Arkansas State.