92.1

Average points per game scored by Gonzaga, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament that begins this week. That scoring average leads the nation. Colgate ranks No. 2 in the country at 68.3 points a game, representing a fairly big gap between the two teams.

4

Number of players from schools in the state of Alabama who rank among the top 10 in the nation, according to NCAA stats, in rebounds per game in women’s basketball. Alabama A&M’s Dariauna Lewis ranks No. 3 nationally with 13.0, followed at No. 6 by former Faith Academy standout Unique Thompson of Auburn at 12.8. Troy’s Alexus Dye ranks No. 7 at 12.6 and UAB’s Zakyia Weathersby is No. 9 at 12.3.

3

National rank of the Troy women’s basketball team in scoring per game. The Trojans, who will face Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, average 86.2 points a game. Maryland leads the country with 91.3 per game.

320.8

Average driving distance in yards of Bryson DeChambeau, which is tops on the PGA Tour heading into this week’s Honda Classic. Rory McElroy ranks No. 2 and isn’t far behind DeChambeau. McIlroy averages 319.1 yards per drive.