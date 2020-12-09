1,085

Total receiving yards by South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert this season, setting a school single-season record. He also had eight TD catches.

11

Touchdown catches by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in the past four games in which he has also totaled 35 receptions and 749 yards.

495

Total points scored by the St. Paul’s offense this season, which is an average of 33 points per game; opponents scored just 174 points.