James Ross Pritchard Jr., a lifelong native Mobilian, died unexpectedly Monday Aug. 27, 2018 at the age of 63.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Elizabeth Pritchard and James Ross Pritchard Sr., sister Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and brother Robert Pritchard.

Ross attended St. Ignatius, Murphy High School and continued his education at the University of Alabama and the University of South Alabama. He was self employed and pursued his passions in commercial fishing. Later in life he enjoyed working for Lagniappe.

He loved Alabama football and UMS-Wright athletics. He had a passion for beach music, Mardi Gras, and was a Life Loyal Sigma Chi. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Dixie Pritchard; children, Courtney Comer (Brian) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Haertel Pritchard and James Ross Pritchard III of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren, Ann Catherine, Charlie, Ella, and Mary Solanus. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Pritchard Smith. Ross had many friends including John Mclean and Kenny Kvalheim. He deeply appreciated the fellowship shared with the Men of St. Joseph’s group he attended at Most Pure Heart of Mary.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 906 Garrity Street on Friday Aug. 31, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UMS-Wright Preparatory School in honor of the school community Ross loved so well.