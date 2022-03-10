A newly hired police recruit has been fired after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, 28-year-old Christopher Colbert has been terminated from the Mobile Police Department.

On Sunday, March 6, at approximately 2:02 a.m., police responded to the area of the eastbound I-10 exit ramp to Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to report of someone in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police discovered off-duty, former MPD probationary Officer Colbert asleep behind the wheel of a non-departmental vehicle. Colbert was arrested for DUI.

Colbert was initially hired in September 2019 however did not achieve permanent status with the Department. Colbert reapplied with the Department in late 2021 and was rehired in January 2022.

Colbert was assigned to Precinct One as a patrolman. He has been terminated during his probationary working test period and is no longer a member of the Department.