A sergeant with the Creola Police Department has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into whether he falsely reported being shot at during a traffic stop.



Sgt. Donald Clark Tuberville was placed on paid leave while the department reviews claims he was attacked during a Nov. 12 traffic stop. He initially told investigators an unknown suspect in an unidentified car opened fire on him and fired back in return.



The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office often helps investigate officer-involved shootings that occur within smaller municipal departments and was called in to assist Creola. However, MCSO deputies immediately had concerns about Tuberville’s versions of events.



MCSO ended its investigation after two days, and Sheriff Sam Cochran said there was “overwhelming evidence to determine that what he advised us did not occur.” He said the inconsistencies in Turberville’s story led investigators to offer a polygraph test, but he refused.



On Friday, the Creola Police Department confirmed that Tuberville had been placed on leave while the department conducts its own internal review. However, a representative of the department also said no one would be able to comment on the investigation further at this time.



It’s unclear whether or not the nature of the investigation into Tuberville’s actions is criminal. After scrapping MCSO’s investigation, Cochran told reporters that no criminal charges were filed against Tuberville because of a lack of evidence.