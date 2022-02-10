Ensign Walter Little III has come home to Mobile for Mardi Gras in the past, but this year he’s bringing a large contingent of the U.S. Navy with him.

The former Naval Academy and St. Paul’s football player said he’s excited to help the Navy bring its almost annual outreach to Mobile during Carnival as part of Navy Week.

“It’s very exciting because my family has been involved in Mardi Gras history,” he said. “I have some family members who’ve been in (Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association) courts. I have fond memories of Mardi Gras.”

While Little is sure he’ll participate in parades while back home in the Port City, it’s less about the party atmosphere he’ll experience and more about spreading the word about the Navy to folks here.

“We are going to be participating in some parades, but I’m looking forward to engaging with as many Mobilians as possible,” he said. “We’re going to go to schools, do some service days. We’ll be all over town for about a week to spread positivity about the Navy.”

Little graduated from St. Paul’s Episcopal School in 2015. He was a member of the school’s 2014 state championship team as a senior playing safety.

“We had made the playoffs every year up to that year,” he said. “Going undefeated was an unforgettable experience. We had a tight-knit group and we got to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium, which was an unforgettable experience.”

After graduating from St. Paul’s, Little was recruited to play football for the Navy Midshipmen. He started at his high school position of safety, but was later converted to linebacker. The work involved with attending the Naval Academy and playing Division 1 football was a good experience for Little.

“It taught me a lot about myself,” he said. “It was rewarding. It was not a typical college experience.”

The Naval Academy presented Little with the best option to move forward in his career. He had other scholarship offers, but none offered him the opportunity for adventure he craved, like the promise of a Navy commission.

“I wanted to venture outside of Alabama, but not because it was a bad place,” Little said. “I knew the Navy accommodates adventure seekers.”

Not only did the Naval Academy provide Little with what he needed as an adventure seeker and a football player, but military service had been on his mind growing up, after learning both of his grandfathers had served previously. One grandfather, he said, served in World War II and a second received a Purple Heart for service in the Korean conflict.

“It was something I had thought about before,” Little said of military service. “The football thing was also a bonus because you got to play great teams like Notre Dame and teams in the American (Athletic) Conference.”