City, county and health officials met publicly again today to urge residents of Mobile to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance while the number of hospitalizations increased due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“It’s a personal decision,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. “Hopefully there’s a tipping point where you decide it’s the best decision for you and your family.”

Stimpson and the city are offering a vaccine clinic at Government Plaza this week for employees — city, county and judicial — who work in the building and their families.

Dr. Bill Admire, chief medical officer for Infirmary Health, said the area is experiencing the largest number of hospitalizations in the past 18 months of the pandemic and staff at local medical centers are once again becoming “overwhelmed.”

“I’m not sure when this surge or wave will secede or go down,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.”

Admire agreed that it is a personal choice to get vaccinated, but he cautioned those who decide not to do so could risk the chance of becoming infected, getting very sick or dying.

“It’s a personal choice, but I ask you to make an informed decision,” he said. “Look at the science and not the myths you see on the internet.”

In addition to the surge of hospitalizations, which reached 277 this week, Admire said medical centers are dealing with a shortage of nurses.

To put the risks of hospitalizations into perspective, Dr. Michael Chang, chief medical officer for USA Health, said the system’s University Hospital is a level 1 trauma center, but might have to look at diverting patients to other locations if it fills up with COVID-19 patients. Currently, between 25 and 30 patients are waiting in the University Hospital emergency department for hospital beds to open up, he told members of the press.

The situation isn’t much better at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, which specializes in pediatric care, he said. The pediatric wing is full of respiratory illness that usually presents in the fall and winter. Due to more robust mask wearing at that time, those illnesses are present in the spring and summer. This comes as more children are being diagnosed with COVID-19 at a much quicker rate than with previous iterations of the virus.

In the last 12 months, Chang said, the Children and Women’s Hospital diagnosed 500 cases of COVID-19 in children. In the past five days, the hospital has diagnosed 100 cases, he said.

One reason for the increase in cases is the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original coronavirus. In fact, Chang said, the variant is 1,000 times more infectious than its counterpart and a viral load can be passed from a carrier to a healthy person in 1 to 5 seconds.

Previous versions of the virus could be passed in about 15 minutes of exposure, he said.

Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson, president of the Medical Society of Mobile County, said it was time for residents of Mobile to “be your brother’s keeper” and get vaccinated.

“Your brother or your sister may not look like you,” she said. “I’m asking you to do what’s best for you and them.”

Admire and Ford-Johnson also strongly recommended that school-aged children wear masks when class is back in session later this month. Admire said children who are infected might spread it to family members who may not recover as well from it.