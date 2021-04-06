The Mobile County Commission and Mobile City Council approved agreements this week to develop a mixed-use industrial park at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Theodore Dawes Road, across the interstate from the Amazon Fulfillment Center. The county and city will each provide an economic incentive of up to $3 million for the construction of a roadway through the property, which will be built by the developer, but reimbursed and accepted for maintenance by the county as a part of the agreement.

County Attorney Jay Ross said a portion of the 1,300-acre site, owned by Burton Property Group, is slated for at least a 65,000-square-foot distribution center for an auto parts supplier, providing as many as 65 jobs.

“Burton anticipates closing on the property sometime in June but they needed this agreement to make the next step with the development group,” Ross said. The site can accommodate several distribution centers and Ross said additional developments are pending.

In a news conference after the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday, officials said the resulting South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP) will be the largest warehouse, distribution and manufacturing facility in the state. More than 6 million square feet will be developed in Phase 1, while developers continue to seek tenants.

“At full buildout of the initial phase, Burton estimates the development will exceed $350 million in value,” the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce disclosed in a news release. “Features include Class A industrial warehouse and distribution space for the growing number of shippers and light manufacturers that need to locate in close proximity to either the Port of Mobile or Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.”

On Monday, County Commissioner Randall Duett said he followed the progress of the development since “long before” he joined the commission last year, and “it’s an exciting project not only for my district but for all of Mobile County and for the economic impact it will have for years to come.

“South Mobile County contains unlimited economic potential and I am excited to partner with Philip Burton and Burton Property Group to build on that potential,” he said. “Developments like this warehouse and distribution park will ensure local employment opportunities, which in turn will encourage families to build their lives here in Mobile County — in the Mobile County economy, parks and schools.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also praised the development.

“In order to fully capitalize on the growth from the port and the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, we must have sites ready for large companies to locate with utilities and infrastructure already in place,” he said. “Today’s announcement is three years in the making and a huge step forward to propel our growing distribution hub. We are grateful for our partners in this project, especially Burton Property Group for their investment in Mobile and the success of our entire region.”

In 2017, Amazon opened a 362,000-square-foot “sortation center” in Mobile, which reportedly provides 360 jobs year-round and as many as 1,000 jobs during the holiday season. The next year, Walmart opened a 2.5 million-square-foot distribution center across I-10, a $135 million investment providing 550 full-time jobs.

Ross said before the Germany-based grocer ALDI chose a site in Loxley for its new regional headquarters and distribution center, it also considered the Burton property.

“The intention is a distribution park,” he said. “I think you’re going to see similar business to what is on the northwest corner of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. It won’t start all at once and will take time to build out.”