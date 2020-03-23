The Mobile County Health Department has announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19.
This test is not included in the 196 cases announced on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website.
Local testing for coronavirus COVID-19 has been in accordance with federal and state public
health guidelines. The patient is an adult and is isolated at home.
Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and
shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials
urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper
precautions can be taken.
As a precaution, it is suggested by ADPH that any gatherings of more than 25 people be postponed
or canceled. As with the flu, common cold, or any respiratory illness, it is important that everyone
continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing the risk of disease spread.
This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying
home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched
surfaces.
Persons who are 65 years of age and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their
interactions with any persons who have respiratory symptoms since they are most at risk.
