The Mobile County Health Department has announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

This test is not included in the 196 cases announced on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website.

Local testing for coronavirus COVID-19 has been in accordance with federal and state public

health guidelines. The patient is an adult and is isolated at home.

Advertisements

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and

shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials

urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper

precautions can be taken.

As a precaution, it is suggested by ADPH that any gatherings of more than 25 people be postponed

or canceled. As with the flu, common cold, or any respiratory illness, it is important that everyone

continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing the risk of disease spread.

This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying

home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched

surfaces.

Persons who are 65 years of age and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their

interactions with any persons who have respiratory symptoms since they are most at risk.