Officials from the city, county and state gathered Thursday to break ground on a future facility that will house an exhibit telling the story of Africatown and the Clotilda, the last ship carrying enslaved Africans to the U.S.

With a groundbreaking ceremony taking place at the Robert Hope Recreation Center, construction can begin on the planned 5,000-square-foot Heritage House museum, which is set to house an exhibit telling the story of the schooner Clotilda and the community that sprung up from those 110 souls captive upon it.

“Those people were very special,” Clotilda Descendents Association President Darron Patterson said. “There were special people in Africatown when they got here. Let’s not forget that Africatown is a special place and this is serious stuff … [Let’s] make sure we never forget those people who made this such a special place.”

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson praised her colleague, District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, on bringing the museum to fruition. While the Heritage House will tell the story of Africatown, Hudson said, a major focal point of the project will be on the Clotilda.

“The story of the Clotilda is truly unique and it’s one that deserves recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s a story of people who were kidnapped and taken from their homes. It’s a story of struggle, of persistence and survival in an atmosphere and culture of bondage and oppression, and it’s also a story of community, family, love and home, and finally a story of respect, remembrance and now, revitalization.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also credited Ludgood with leading the effort, at least among the elected officials present at the ceremony. Stimpson said the Heritage House and the history of Africatown and the Clotilda would help bring millions of tourists from around the world to the city and the community.

“This groundbreaking gets us a step closer to bringing those people to our doorstep,” he said. “My prayers for the Heritage House is it becomes a space of history, hope and healing.”

Before leaving the podium, Stimpson said the city would “use every influence we have” to make sure the project is done right.

The Heritage House exhibit will be curated and eventually run by the History Museum of Mobile. Meg Fowler, History Museum of Mobile executive director, said she hopes the space can make the world a better place.

“As I prepare to bring a child into the world in just a few weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about the kind of world I want the child to grow up in,” she said. “My hope is it is a more just, equitable and beautiful world, and as a historian, I believe part of that path forward is reckoning with our past — owning it openly, honestly. And as students of history, we know history is never really past. It lives with us, shaping the world in ways that we see sometimes and sometimes in ways we don’t.

“This is a story that is part of history that is still very much with us, with the people in this room, in this town, this county, this state and this country,” she added. “So, what an honor it is that you have entrusted the History Museum with helping to tell the Africatown story.”

Noticeably absent from the groundbreaking were members of the City Council. The apparent oversight was mentioned in a somewhat sarcastic comment by Councilman John Williams.

“I’m curious if my email address was misspelled,” Williams said. “I’d hate to know that an automated glitch prevented each of our seven districts from being able to attend.”

Director of Communications and External Affairs Anitra Henderson told councilors she forwarded the invitations to the council from the county. Council President Levon Manzie said he did receive an invite, but couldn’t attend. He said he was sure all councilors would be invited for the June ribbon cutting.

Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) Deputy Director Clara Nobles, who was at the groundbreaking and read a letter to the group from Gov. Kay Ivey, said she and the organization think the plan for the Heritage House is “awesome” and it will do “several things for the community.”

Nobles said the exhibit, which AHC will work with the Mobile History Museum to complete, will be a “great place for tourists” to see and learn the history of the schooner and its passengers.

The facility will have meeting areas for community use as well.

“We expect a lot to come out and unfold with the finding of the Clotilda,” she said.

With respect to the finding of the ship, Nobles said, AHC is still working toward preserving the history buried in the bed of Mobile River.

Nobles said the organization recently awarded a request for proposals with a company to help stabilize the ship underwater. AHC is currently working on a contract, but Nobles said she couldn’t name the company yet.

“They will also look to see if there are any artifacts in the hold of the ship,” she said.

Nobles said AHC is also interested in erecting a memorial at the site of the find and the company in question will also assist with studying the soil around the ship to see if it can physically hold some kind of memorial.

In addition to the Heritage House, which is mainly a county venture, the city has also recently contracted with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to develop a water tour and documentary film chronicling the history of the Clotilda and the enslaved Africans it brought to the shores of the river. The program, called SCAD Pro, uses student research and work to accomplish the tasks. The school says the water tour and film should be completed by May.