Gov. Kay Ivey joined other state, local and federal dignitaries on this Earth Day to cut the ribbon on a $16 million, 42-acre wetland restoration project at Lightning Point in Bayou La Batre, an area slated for future economic development.

The project was primarily funded by the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) Gulf Environment Benefit Fund, and was a joint effort of the City of Bayou La Batre, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), Mobile County, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Moffatt & Nichol, Alabama Power, RAE-Citgo, Partners for Environmental Progress, and The Nature Conservancy.

According to a fact sheet, the project at the mouth of the Bayou with elements on the east and western shores included the construction of more than one mile of overlapping, segmented breakwaters along the shoreline on both sides of the navigation channel to provide a buffer from waves and boat wakes, including two jetties at the mouth of the channel to maintain access to the navigation channel for all types of vessels.

The project utilized approximately 240,000 cubic yards of dredged material beneficially to create marsh habitat and use thin-layer deposition to build and nourish the approximately 42 acres of marsh, 2 miles of tidal creeks, and 4 acres of upland habitats that support a wide range of fish, shellfish and birds.

The project was engineered by Moffatt & Nichol and has been used as an example of the Alabama State Port Authority’s planned 1,200-acre Upper Mobile Bay Wetland Creation Project about a mile south of the Causeway. That project is still being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Lightning bolt project will do a whole lot for both our coastal ecosystem and the people of Mobile County in protecting and restoring our coastal waterways,” Ivey said today. “We are ensuring our future generations grow up surrounded by the same beauty that we are blessed with today. This project is a testament to the strength of our people and our public and private partnerships.”

Work on the restoration project was completed in summer 2020 and has already withstood five named storms, officials said today. New public amenities — a fishing platform with ADA access and walkways, trails, property fencing, community pavilions and picnic tables — have been added to the site with funding support from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act through ADCNR, Alabama Power and Partners for Environmental Progress. These amenities and restoration project will soon be enhanced by the upcoming City Docks project, which is funded by the RESTORE Act.

Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes spoke about the City Docks project today, noting that with the Lightning Point restoration complete, a docks restoration will be more resilient.

“These two projects will definitely complement each other,” he said. “Bayou La Batre is a unique and beautiful area. We are a working waterfront, and our community has always worked hand in hand with recreation and ecotourism.

NFWF was entrusted with administering more than $2.5 billion in settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. According to NFWF representative Tom Kelsch today, more than $350 million of that was allocated to coastal Alabama, and partnerships have leveraged another $170 million to complete projects like Lightning Point.

“This is a great example of nature-based solutions that all of our local communities can undertake to help provide greater storm protection for our coastal communities and critical infrastructure,” he said. “These are projects that are improving fisheries and protecting this critical habitat. It’s so essential to sustaining the fish and wildlife that makes coastal Alabama so abundant, but also strengthening the coast against some of the storms that obviously we’ve all experienced here of late.”