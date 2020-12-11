Longtime USA Health benefactor Bert Meisler called the new trauma center named for his late wife a “lifelong dream” just after he, Gov. Kay Ivey and others cut the ribbon on the new facility, Friday morning.

“This building here is going to save lives,” he said. “It is an honor to have the Meisler name attached to a facility that is a symbol of hope and care for so many in our community and throughout the region.”

The ceremony, held in front of the 27,000-square-foot Fanny Meisler Trauma Center at USA Health University Hospital, marked the end of construction on the facility.

The new facility is three times larger than the current emergency department, USA Health CEO Owen Bailey said. The center will also provide radiology services, like x-ray and CT scans, which will make visits more efficient, he said, because patients won’t have to go to another part of the hospital for imaging.

“It’s a great day for USA Health and it’s a day great for the Gulf Coast region,” Bailey said.

In addition to the in-facility radiology at the trauma center, it also boasts 38 exam rooms and three trauma bays, Bailey said.

“We now have a facility that matches the world-class care that is delivered by our healthcare providers,” he said.

The facility was made possible by a $5 million donation from Meisler and $4 million from state economic development funds set aside by Ivey. The governor told reporters the center is important when it comes to recruiting businesses to the area.