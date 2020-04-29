Mobile County currently has a higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths than anywhere else in Alabama, but changes in the way state data is collected and reporting delays have made tracking the disease’s prevalence and mortality difficult.

After the first COVID-19 death was reported locally on March 27, deaths attributed to the disease in Mobile County more or less followed statewide trends — ticking upward slowly and then picking up around April 20 during what was originally projected to be the peak of Alabama’s outbreak.

Then last week the number of COVID-19 deaths in Mobile County more than doubled, jumping from 18 to 38 in just three days. However, health officials have attributed at least part of that spike to changes in the way the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) counts COVID-19-related deaths.

Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), said ADPH changed the way it records COVID-19 deaths at the beginning of last week to comply with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and become more in line with practices used in other states.

Even though the rate of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 patients jumped from 2.5 percent to 5 percent, Murphree said it “wasn’t because [Mobile County] had a lot of new deaths” over a short period of time, but was more likely the result of previously uncounted deaths being reclassified as COVID-19.

Before the change, ADPH was listing two figures for COVID-19 deaths on its real-time dashboard: one for reported deaths and another for confirmed deaths. Last week, that shifted to only one data point for the number of deaths according to the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).

The shift moved the number of confirmed deaths closer to the number of reported deaths, which public officials have long said would happen over time anyway. According to ADPH, the criteria for COVID-19 death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as “individuals whose death certificates lists, as the cause of death, COVID-19 or an equivalent.”

“As expected, the numbers moved closer to the ‘reported deaths’ count and cases increased in some counties as part of the update,” a statement from ADPH on the change said. “Most of these changes in numbers are due to cases that have died, but were not previously marked as ‘died from COVID-19.’”

The inclusion of deaths based on a decedent’s listed “cause of death” would cause the total number of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 to increase because, as Murphree stated, the “overwhelming majority” of deaths public health officials are aware of are reported by attending physicians in local hospitals.

However, that system is not foolproof, either. As Lagniappe has reported, at least one Mobile County resident was previously marked as having died from COVID-19 despite never having contracted the disease. The individual lived in a local nursing home that’s seen multiple COVID-19 deaths and, according to MCHD, was mistakenly marked as having died from the disease due to a “clerical error.”

As of Tuesday, April 28, Mobile County was reporting 46 deaths or about 4.8 percent of its 969 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s higher than the state’s 3.6 percent death rate, but in line with Jefferson County, which, with 41 deaths and 841 confirmed cases, has the second-highest concentration of both.

Murphree said the death rate among patients with a common condition and the mortality rate of a particular illness within an entire population are sometimes conflated. In epidemiology, Murphree said mortality rates are often calculated based on the number of deaths per 100,000 people. That puts the mortality rate for COVID-19 in Mobile County somewhere around 11.14 deaths per 100,000 residents, or .01 percent of the total population, since March 27.

The higher rate of deaths per verified case in Mobile County has also likely been impacted by the number of “cluster outbreaks” reported in congregant settings where social distancing is difficult to implement. Murphree said MCHD is currently investigating seven known clusters including six at long-term care facilities like nursing homes and one at a detention center that officials have since confirmed to be Mobile Metro Jail.

Though it’s one of the more serious outbreaks, a single nursing home in Mobile has seen more than 100 residents and employees test positive for COVID-19, resulting in 10 deaths. At Metro Jail, 17 employees and 22 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, though no deaths have been connected to the facility.

Trends in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases have also been difficult to pin down because they’ve continued to fluctuate from day to day. Last week, there were 15 new cases one day and 52 the next. The average was around 37 new cases per day, which is up from 30 cases per day two weeks ago.

One thing that has been trending downward in Mobile is the number of new cases compared to the total tests being administered, which is happening as testing capacity continues to expand statewide and regionally. It’s also suspected many more tests are being administered than are being officially reported to the state.

“We know the total number of laboratory tests is a gross underestimate because there are a lot of laboratories that are unable to report negative test results electronically, but ADPH is working to bring electronic reporting on board,” Murphree said. “There have been over 140 unique labs reporting results to the state, and as you can imagine, it’s no easy feat to try to get every one of those 140 labs reporting not just their positive results but also their negative test results.”

Murphree also noted that labs have typically not tracked the number of negative test results during previous outbreaks, but were instructed to start doing so by ADPH last month. She also expressed some concern about using the percentage of positive results among recent tests to determine whether the prevalence of COVID-19 is actually going down in a certain area.

“It’s an important statistic to keep an eye on, but it’s not super reliable because we know the number of negative tests are underreported and we also know that a single negative test doesn’t mean you’re not going to get COVID-19 later,” Murphree said. “That’s why we report the number of news positive cases per day because that gives us more information about the overall burden of illness within the community.”