Municipalities in Baldwin County are banding together to oppose changes to the U.S. Census Bureau’s urban area designation criteria, which, if approved, threaten approximately $2.65 million in federal funds annually for surface, transportation and planning projects. Similarly, proposed changes to the way the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) calculates metropolitan areas may pose some concern for officials in Mobile County and elsewhere in the state.

According to the University of Alabama’s Transportation Policy Research Center, OMB and the Census Bureau each use different methods to provide federal statistics and data on population density across the U.S. The Census Bureau focuses on creating an urban versus rural distinction based on population density and distance from a “core” dense populated area, while OMB groups highly integrated areas into metropolitan versus nonmetropolitan categories that can potentially encompass both urban and rural lands. OMB ultimately uses the Census Bureau’s urban classification system to determine micropolitan and metropolitan statistical areas.

Since 1950, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) have been designated around urban areas with populations of more than 50,000 inhabitants. OMB is considering raising the threshold to 100,000 persons, “dropping over 140 cities across the country out of MSA status.” Among those are seven MSAs in Alabama, including the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley MSA in Baldwin County.

While the university’s report stated “the extent of fallout by a loss of MSA status remains unclear for most populations,” it also noted “communities at risk of losing their MSA designation are concerned that they will lose opportunities to obtain federal funding. And currently designated MSAs are not the only ones that could be impacted by the proposed changes. Some rural counties are also concerned that with more micropolitan areas there will be increased competition for federal funding that is designated for rural areas.”

On April 5, Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO) Coordinator Sarah Hart told the Baldwin County Commission five of the seven new Census Bureau criteria could negatively impact the county. The proposed changes include counting housing units rather than population, increasing destiny requirements and what Hart called a “huge jump” in the minimum threshold for what is considered an “urban area,” from 2,500 people to 10,000 people. Coupled with proposed changes to allowable distances between urban areas, the new criteria may withdraw funding from some of the county’s busiest transportation corridors, as well as in smaller, outlying urban areas like Loxley.

“We would lose dollar amounts, basically,” Hart said, adding a reduction in federal funds would also have implications for planning and collaborations. “We get around $5.25 per person, on a per capita basis, so any of these changes would reduce our dollar amounts.”

Hart said she first received the proposed changes in February, but they appear to have been in the works for months or years before they were unveiled.

“They do feel like that 10,000 people is closer to a true urban setting, rather than 2,500, and they also said they just felt like with the 2010 Census that some of the urban areas were just kind of far-reaching,” Hart explained. “But by the time you reach the density of 10,000, you’re kind of behind the ball. We feel like you need to have that planning ahead of that density.”

Hart said she has communicated with colleagues in other areas of the state and they are working on a united approach toward opposition, which will include resolutions or letters from local governments and elected officials.

The Census Bureau is accepting public comment on the proposed changes until May 19. Hart said she expects the agency to issue a decision by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the MSA designation has implications beyond transportation, from housing to emergency management and economic development opportunities.

Commission Chairman Joe Davis said as the fastest growing county in the state, Baldwin should only expect to have more urban areas over time, not fewer.

“We need to get a collective voice to be in people’s ears no matter what level of government,” he said. “Our message needs to be, ‘We’re no better than anyone else, but we should not be penalized for being unique.’ Our size geographically, our population and our dispersion should not hurt us going forward.”