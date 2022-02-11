Mardi Gras is getting a continental flavor in this year’s festivities.

The Order of Inca has announced the world-renowned U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps out of Fort Myer, Virginia, will be leading up their organization’s parade next Friday, Feb. 18, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on parade route A. They will also perform at Government Plaza early that day at 3 p.m. They’ll be making appearances at a number of local schools as well.

The group is regularly featured in ceremonies and parades celebrating presidents and popes and pays homage to the American Revolution with black tricorn hats, white wigs, waistcoats, colonial coveralls, and distinct red regimental coats, patterned after those worn by the musicians of General George Washington’s Continental Army.

The Corps features a 69-member regiment band and drum major with fifes (flute-like instruments), handmade rope-tensioned drums and single-valve bugles, to reproduce the sounds of the Continental Army.

Inca member Richard Cayton said he believes the group will be among one of the most high-profile and farthest to ever participate in Mobile Mardi Gras. He said it took nearly a year to successfully book the group for their parade.

“I believe they’ll bring historical richness to the festivities,” Cayton said. “This is a big deal.”