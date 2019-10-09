To the editor:
Thanks for article on price increase on Mobile Press. Wanted to inform you of increase of $5.18 on monthly subscription as well, with no advance notice. Now being charged $23.38 monthly for a rather useless paper, but it has been a part of my life for over 50 years.
Old habits die hard & it seems the powers that be at Alabama Media Group are taking advantage of that. Thanks for being the only newspaper that informs me of local news. I certainly cannot count on the other publication to provide it.
Georgia Weiskopf
Mobile
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).