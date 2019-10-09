To the editor:

Thanks for article on price increase on Mobile Press. Wanted to inform you of increase of $5.18 on monthly subscription as well, with no advance notice. Now being charged $23.38 monthly for a rather useless paper, but it has been a part of my life for over 50 years.

Old habits die hard & it seems the powers that be at Alabama Media Group are taking advantage of that. Thanks for being the only newspaper that informs me of local news. I certainly cannot count on the other publication to provide it.

Georgia Weiskopf

Mobile