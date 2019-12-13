The former cotton warehouse that now houses Old Majestic Brewing Company came to life again Thursday, as the brewery’s taproom hosted a pre-opening celebration.

Co-owner Chad Marchand greeted his “friends and family” guests into the space and offered pours of the breweries first two selections, a Four Fathers stout and a blonde. The soft opening was the culmination of a nearly three-year process for Marchand and John Minton.

“We’re excited,” Marchand said. “We’ve been anticipating this for a long time. We’re excited to open the doors.”

Minton, an Airbus employee and Marchard, an attorney, were introduced when a friend discovered their shared passion for homebrewing. They signed paperwork to start the process three years ago.

“We said we wanted to give brewing a shot,” he said. “We both loved breweries.”

The brewery, next to the Cheese Cottage on St. Louis Street in downtown, features a large brick-lined taproom and long wooden bar in front of a line of taps. Marchand said he think’s the city’s craft beer market is still strong.

“The market is prime,” he said. “There are a minimum number of breweries. It’s ripe for the picking.”

Lafayette Land Company, LLC was responsible for moving the cotton warehouse from Mississippi to Mobile to house the brewery.

With two beers ready to go and two more on the way, Old Majestic will officially open at 4 p.m. today with the following hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4-10, Friday; noon to 10 on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The brewery is closed on Mondays.