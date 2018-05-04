By Phillip Ellis

Mobile native Gabi Oubré joins a small, but elite list of lady golf professionals and managers, who serve in the top spot at their respective links. Oubré, the new Director of Golf at Heron Lakes CC in Mobile, along with Mikki Bjuro, course manager at Holly Hills in Bay Minette, join Kathy Ghioto, former Head Professional at Lake Forest CC from 1987-98, as the only members of the fairer sex to hold that distinction in Coastal Alabama.

Oubré played on the Cottage Hill Christian High School golf team and won the Girls State Championship. She competed in a total of five Junior Girls Championships and two USGA Public Links Championships. After winning a golf scholarship to Mississippi State, she competed for two years before moving to Troy State to complete a degree in Communications. As a Trojan, her squad won the Sunbelt Conference Championship which earned the team a slot in the NCAA Regionals.

After graduation, the talented lady golfer moved home in 2017 and joined Heron Lakes as an assistant before being promoted to Director. She also serves as Assistant Women’s Golf Coach at Springhill College.

When Gabi’s not busy on the links she enjoys playing guitar, traveling, and spending time on or near the water. Her bucket list is headlined by every golfer’s dream: touring Scotland and Ireland with a round or two at Saint Andrews.

Favorites:

Golfers: Lorena Ochoa & Freddie Couples

Movie: Hope Floats

Food: Anything Italian

Author: Harvey Pennick

Band/Music: Maroon Five

Phillip Ellis is a local author, publisher, and avid golfer. He created and ran Golf Today magazine from 1999-2017 and is set to release “More Grits, another Adventure of Orville and Calvin Clyde” and the new “Desi Quina Murder Mysteries” in 2018.