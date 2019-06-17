SUBMITTED- A road rage incident in Fairhope this afternoon resulted in one arrest and officers trying to identify the second party.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Fairhope dispatchers fielded several calls regarding drivers engaging in a dispute while heading southbound on Greeno Road. While at a traffic light, passenger Maurice King Mayo, 23 of Mobile, exited the vehicle he was in and confronted the driver of a red hatchback.

The unidentified driver exited his vehicle and jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle, busting the windshield with his foot. Mayo then retrieved a gun from the vehicle and pointed it at the man.

Mayo was arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon (Pistol Without A Concealed Permit). Officers are still attempting to identify the driver of the red hatchback.

If anyone has additional information or photos that can help identify this subject, please contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.