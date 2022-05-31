An arrest has been made and more are possible in the shooting death of a Mobile 11-year-old on Memorial Day night.

According to details released Tuesday afternoon by Mobile Police Department Sgt. John Young, Cameron Walker, 19, has been charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into unoccupied vehicles in connection with a shooting at the R.V. Taylor Plaza off Duval Street. Officers responded to the housing project around 8 p.m. Monday night for a reported assault. According to Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker, authorities discovered 11-year-old LeQuinten Morrissette suffering from multiple injuries in his residence. He later died as a result.

Louis Walker said the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear at this time. However, he said authorities are under the impression multiple individuals were involved. Morrissette’s killing is the city of Mobile’s 21st homicide investigation this year and the 196th reported shooting incident.

According to his Mobile Metro Jail booking sheet, Cameron Walker has a Montgomery home address and was charged with third-degree domestic violence harassment and third-degree criminal mischief in February 2021 when he was 18. He was reported as homeless at the time. Respective court filings for those charges are unavailable.

A statement provided by Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) spokeswoman Rachael Wilkerson called for an end to gun-involved violence in the city.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning following the death of an 11-year-old resident at RV Taylor Plaza,” the statement read. “According to MPD, the child was shot and killed Monday evening inside his own home. Three vehicles were also struck by bullets. The Mobile Housing Authority is saddened and angered by this tragedy. No child should have to go through this. Children should be safe inside their homes and not met with gunfire. Gun violence in our communities must stop! Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The statement is the second of its kind from the Housing Authority this year. In April, MHA Executive Director Michael Pierce called for gun violence to end as it was disrupting revitalization contracting work at Gulf Village Homes in Prichard. He said 230 calls had been made from the community in the first quarter of 2022.

The killing comes as Mobile County Public School System concluded its school year last Thursday ahead of a total relocation process at R.V. Taylor. MHA announced earlier this year it received Section 18 Demolition and Disposition approval to tear down all 213 buildings at the housing project and is providing vouchers for residents to move. Around 75 percent of the units are already vacant. According to MHA statements made in April, the property has suffered vandalism, been associated with a lack of safety and has garnered a negative stigma.