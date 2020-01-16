By Ebonee Burrell

This morning, Mobile Police Department responded to a Mobile County Public Schools bus crash reporting one fatality and several injuries. The accident occurred on Government Street and Michigan Avenue around 6:50 a.m., according to police.

Mobile Police released this statement on Twitter at 7:39 a.m.:

“MPD Traffic Investigation: Police are on the scene at Government St. at Michigan Ave. working a traffic crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. There is one confirmed fatality. Several children are reported to have minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.”

MPD confirmed the death of 49-year-old Rachel Martin as the driver of the SUV that hit the school bus head on. Several students on the bus had minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse.

Officials say Martin was driving in the opposite lane and lost control of the car. The students on the bus were heading to Calloway Smith Middle School.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose, the bus made a legal turn from Michigan Avenue onto Government Street when the driver of the SUV attempted to pass the bus and lost control.