A motorist is dead following after fleeing police and exchanging gun fire.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed an individual was killed by a gunshot wound to the head outside of the Alabama School for Death and Blind on Government Street at Chattam Street. An autopsy will attempt to determine if the wound was self inflicted. The individual dead has not been identified. Traffic was blocked between Broad and Ann Street for several hours and dozens of cruisers were on the scene.

An on-site witness showed video footage to a Lagniappe reporter which showed a man being removed from a gold sedan in a body bag.

Prine told reporters at the crime scene that officers responded to a report of a reckless driver near St. Joseph Street at approximately 2 p.m. Officers initiated a chase at that time and the motorist fled toward Dauphin Island Parkway. The subject got out of his vehicle and began shooting at police who returned fire. He then returned to his car and drove to Government Street where he again opened fire at officers.

The driver’s car stopped outside the Deaf and Blind school and officers discovered the individual deceased by a gunshot wound. Prine said one officer has suffered a minor injury.

Another shooting at the intersection of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Prine told reporters two are believed to be dead in the incident. Witnesses at the scene told Lagniappe a gold Camry pulled up beside a white sedan and gun fire began to erupt. They said the gold vehicle then drove off from the scene. Prine said officials do not believe the incidents to be connected at this time but it is under investigation.

