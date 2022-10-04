Emergency personnel were dispatched to LeFlore Magnet High School Tuesday afternoon in response to a fight.

Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse confirmed to Lagniappe firefighters and law enforcement were dispatched around 1:06 p.m. to the school. He said protocol is to stage until the Mobile Police Department has secured the scene.

Millhouse said the initial report indicated someone had been stabbed. However, he has not been given confirmation concerning the accuracy of the initial report.

MPD spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Blakely confirmed officers responded to a “disorderly complaint” between two students. He said one student was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other student has been “detained,” but no arrest has been made at this time.

A spokesperson with the Mobile County Public School System told reporters there was a fight at the school and a student was taken to the hospital.