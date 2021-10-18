The end of the Vigor-Williamson football game Monday morning, suspended after a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Friday night with 5:49 left to play, came and went in the time it took to run the remaining time off the scoreboard clock.

In what has to be one of the strangest endings ever to a high school football game, accompanied by other strange decisions, Vigor defeated Williamson 28-12 in a Class 4A, Region 1 game at Theodore High School. The game was halted Friday night after the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Public School System officials stopped the game following gunfire at the stadium. The shots fired resulted in multiple injuries, including one victim with a life-threatening injury.

On Saturday, a suspect in the shootings, 19-year-old Jai Scott, was arrested by MPD officers and booked into Mobile Metro Jail, charged with five counts of attempted murder. No motive has been offered for the shootings.

The game resumed Monday morning at Theodore High School’s football field with fans, students and media locked out of the game for “safety reasons,” according to MCPSS communications director Rena Philips.

Some media members took a position off the school grounds but in view of the football field from approximately 500 yards away. The two teams could be seen warming up and later taking the field. On the last play Friday night, Vigor had intercepted a pass and had possession of the ball with 5:49 to play and a 28-12 lead.

Monday morning, when the teams took the field, the ball was snapped, Vigor took a knee, and the remaining time ran off the clock and the teams left the field, got back on their respective buses and left Theodore.

“We kind of decided to field it so we could get on the (book of world) records for the longest play ever,” Williamson High School head coach Melvin Pete Jr. joked after the game when reached by phone by members of the media. “Right now, I’m just happy everybody is safe. Other than that, I don’t have any more comments.”

Attempts to reach Vigor head coach John McKenzie were unsuccessful.

The ending raises questions as to why the effort was made to run one play and run off the remaining time on the clock. Teams were taken out of school and bused to Theodore, where officials were on hand to officiate the game, only to run the one play.

With the victory now official, Vigor claimed the Class 4A, Region 1 championship. The Wolves are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in region play. Williamson drops into a four-way tie for second place at 3-2 in the region (the Lions are 5-4 overall) with St. Michael, Mobile Christian and Jackson. Williamson is at Mobile Christian this week while Vigor is at St. Michael and Jackson plays at home against Escambia County. The top four teams earn a spot in the state playoffs, so this week’s games are vitally important for each for the second-place teams.

In a press release sent out Monday morning while the Vigor-Williamson game was being completed, the MCPSS announced both games scheduled to be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this week have been moved. Thursday’s game between B.C. Rain and Faith Academy, originally scheduled for Trimmier Park, had been moved to Ladd-Peebles because of field conditions at Trimmier Park. Now the game will be played at 7 p.m. at Theodore. Also, Friday’s game between LeFlore and St. Paul’s has been moved from Ladd-Peebles to St. Paul’s, also at 7 p.m.

It is not known at this time if next week’s games scheduled for Ladd-Peebles Stadium — the final week of games in the regular season — will be played there or moved to another location. Those games include a Thursday, Sept. 28 game between Fairhope and Murphy and a Friday, Oct. 29 game between Baldwin County and LeFlore.

And should a school that uses Ladd-Peebles Stadium as its home field earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs — certainly Vigor would be one — will Ladd-Peebles Stadium be available?