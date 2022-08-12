The online news publication Alabama Political Reporter (APR) is being dragged into the explosive lawsuit between political consulting groups Matrix LLC and Canopy Partners via a multitude of court filings made late Wednesday afternoon.

All employees listed on APR’s website were named in notices of intent to serve subpoenas filed by Canopy Wednesday. While the subpoenas make no specific allegations, they do infer a financial connection between Matrix and APR. Whether Canopy’s subpoenas are simply a “fishing expedition” or are based upon actual knowledge of Matrix’s internal spending isn’t clear at this point.

Still, it is a new twist in the suit between Matrix’s Joe Perkins and his former protege Jeff Pitts, the one-time Matrix CEO who broke off to form Canopy in late 2020. The move sparked a lawsuit from Perkins, who claims Pitts and other former Matrix employees stole proprietary information and secretly worked to create the competing company while still employed by Matrix. The filed court documents, as well as leaked documents, have become fodder for numerous news articles in both Florida and Alabama.

Perkins’ Montgomery-based Matrix has been a powerhouse in Alabama and around the Southeast in particular for many years. It has earned a reputation as the place powerful politicians and companies go to not only have their agendas aggressively pursued, but also as an organization that knows how to aggressively go after its clients’ enemies. Matrix has been connected to some of the state’s most powerful politicians over the past few decades, and its most prominent business client in the state is Alabama Power.

News stories breaking out of Florida over the past few weeks have used leaked documents and court filings to place Matrix or its operatives at the center of activities by Florida Power & Light (FPL) that allegedly included secretly taking control of the online news publication the Capitalist and paying to have a Florida Times-Union columnist critical of the utility followed by a private eye. Likewise, those stories also presented leaked internal documents that showed groups tied to Canopy were able to place a “ghost candidate” on ballots in an effort to siphon votes from a candidate at odds with FPL’s political agenda.

Last week, al.com added to that reporting with a story about documents that indicate Matrix also paid a Florida private investigator to gather information on associates of Tom Fanning, the CEO of The Southern Company. The Southern Company is the parent company of Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Mississippi Power.

In news stories published over the past few weeks, Perkins has claimed no knowledge of these activities, indicating they were conducted independently by Pitts. Conversely, Pitts has made statements saying Perkins was aware of everything.

One of the issues central to the stories out of Florida has been the way Matrix operatives effectively took over the Capitalist and leaked documents that show FPL executives exercising editorial control over what the publication was covering.

Similar involvement by utilities in some Alabama-based news websites has also been questioned over the past few years, particularly as it relates to the publication of news articles created by Alabama Power that subsequently wind up being run on APR’s site and that of Yellowhammer News. Both new sites have run stories that first appeared on Alabama Power’s Alabama News Center website, sometimes listing them as staff reports or otherwise obscuring Alabama Power’s involvement in the creation of the story.

Of the 18 subpoena notices filed Wednesday by Canopy, 11 were directed to APR owners Bill and Susan Britt and their employees, six are focused on current and former Matrix employees and one to Five Star Preserve hunting club owner Harry Pasisis.

The subpoenas to the Britts and APR employees all are calling for records of payments from Matrix to APR, communications between APR and right-wing online news publication Yellowhammer News and any communications APR might have related to Perkins or Pitts and their companies.

The first notice in the subpoena requires production of, “All records of any payments to or from you and your employer and entities owned or related to Joe Perkins including but not limited to Matrix LLC, Perkins Communications, P&K Consulting, and Perkins Property, including monthly retainer or other contractual payments and any ‘special workorders’ from 2015 though 2020.”

The second specifies, “All communications between Alabama Political Reporter and Yellowhammer News and Joseph Perkins, Matrix, LLC, or any of Matrix’s employees or agents from 2015 through 2020.”

Asked whether APR had ever been on any kind of retainer from Matrix or received money from the company, Britt wrote, “Other than what I’ve read I have no knowledge of the lawsuit between Jeff Pitts and Joe Perkins. Neither I or anyone on APR staff has a retainer with Matrix. Other than advertising we have not received any money from Matrix.”

Britt also said his organization has not shared any documents from Matrix with other news organizations or coordinated with Yellowhammer News on any articles.

Lagniappe has received dozens of pages of documents purported to be leaked from inside Matrix. One of those listed as being created by Matrix employee Kim Hines is titled “Special Work Budget Dated April 2013 Properties,” that includes APR on a list of organizations receiving money from Matrix, C4 and JK.

On the spreadsheet next to “Al Political Reporter,” the row marked “Costs” lists $8,000. The next column under “Notes” says, “This is a per month cost. John will handle once he has approval from Zeke.” The “Funding Source” is listed as “Special Work Order/MTX” and “Total Costs” are listed as $96,000.

Lagniappe has been unable to independently verify the complete authenticity of the documents, which also appear to contain internal emails from Perkins orchestrating a plan to smear former Public Service Commissioner Terry Dunn in an effort to drive him out of office. Dunn had called for hearings to determine whether Alabama Power’s rate of return — its state guaranteed profit — was too high and faced a withering campaign tarring him as a tool of environmental activists. He was defeated by current PSC member Chip Beeker in 2014.

Sent the documents alleging payment from Matrix to APR, Britt stuck by his original statement.

“I have no idea what those documents are or their origin,” he wrote. “As I said before, we only received advertising from Matrix.”

Lagniappe reached out to Yellowhammer News owner Allison Ross to ask if that publication had communications with Matrix regarding its editorial content or received non-advertising-related money from Matrix. She did not respond prior to publication.

Other subpoena documents filed Wednesday seek evidence from Matrix regarding various people and entities, including: The Orlando Sentinel newspaper, the family of deceased University of Alabama student Megan Rondini, the family of T.J. Bunn, Jr., who was accused of raping Rondini in 2015, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and disgraced former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, to name a few.