An open letter to our readers:

The COVID-19 pandemic represents a challenge for our country, state and local community so epic it is almost impossible to fathom.

First and foremost, of course, are the medical challenges that must be met to stop the spread of the disease. Regardless of your opinion on the virus, it’s time to face facts. There is an economic disaster accompanying the pandemic that is likely to leave deep scars on our community for a long time to come. In fact, it’s already here. Like almost all small, local businesses, Lagniappe is feeling that economic pressure and we wanted to take a moment to make sure our loyal readers are aware of the ramifications.

The fact that we’ve received a number of messages asking that we drop thewww.lagniappemobile.com paywall during the pandemic crisis made us realize many readers may not understand the situation your local newspaper is in because of this crisis. Much like your favorite local restaurant or coffee shop, Lagniappe is losing business by the minute — much that may not come back anytime soon, or ever. Advertising is what has supported us for 18 years as we have delivered a free newspaper to our community. Unlike most other local media, though, Lagniappe isn’t owned by a multi-billion dollar corporation. It was started by locals and enjoyed by locals just like you. There’s no vast wealth with which to weather this storm.

And so with this letter we are asking for your support. There is a very easy way YOU can help ensure quality news coverage in your community. Go to www.lagniappemobile.com and subscribe. It costs so little you won’t even notice — just 21 cents a day! That’s it. Less than a Diet Coke a week, and for that you get the three best reporters in Mobile digging and working to keep you informed. You get great columnists kicking the crap out of the local politicos. You get great cuisine articles, arts, entertainment, sports, business and more. Plus breaking news. All that for 21 cents. And it is good for FIVE devices, meaning the whole household can have access from one subscription.

We are putting some virus-related reporting outside the paywall to help even those unwilling or unable to help us. But there is massive financial damage being done every day to our business and those businesses that support us, and the most direct way you can help us is by spending an amount of money you won’t even miss. Thanks to all of you who have been subscribers, please tell your friends, enemies and relatives to do the same.

Over the past several days we’ve had a nice influx of subscribers who believe in what we do, and we are so appreciative of that. But we need many more of you in order to ensure that Lagniappe will still be here in the coming years to serve as a watchdog, an information source and entertainment.

Lagniappe has supported local businesses for almost two decades with free cuisine listings, event listings, music listings, beautiful award banners and countless articles. We’d like you all to support us now.

If you like voting in the Nappie Awards each year, become a subscriber. If you like reading about what’s happening at city council, become a subscriber. If you like the idea of having a local newspaper, become a subscriber. Join the people who aren’t going to let couch cushion change stand between them and knowing what’s happening locally.

Thank you all for reading and know we’re going to keep doing our very best to bring you the information you need. Stay safe during this time and let’s all look forward to getting back to enjoying life in this crazy town. Please forward this link to anyone else you think would enjoy reading Lagniappe.

Rob Holbert

Ashley Trice

Publishers

Click here to subscribe.