It’s no longer a question of if the city of Orange Beach will break off from the Baldwin County Board of Education (BCBE) and form its own school system, nor is it a matter of when. At a town hall meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Tony Kennon said stakeholders have been meeting behind the scenes and — despite keeping citizens in the dark about it until last week — much of the transition is already complete.

In fact, in the interest of completing a separation agreement with Baldwin County by July 1, Kennon and the City Council also announced they have already appointed a local school board, composed a budget, proposed a funding scheme, and drafted certain legal documents. Kennon explained that a similar, voter-driven effort in 2014 divided the community, and today’s approach is in accordance with state law.

For the first time, Kennon explained the motivation for the move. He likened the county school system to a sailboat, while comparing the city of Orange Beach to a jet ski. The city wants the speed and maneuverability of a local board, where it can control its own hiring, curriculum and schedule. Kennon said Orange Beach students should not have to travel to Loxley to attend trade school, and the city should be able to establish local internships or dual enrollment programs for students seeking professional or academic careers.

The city’s three schools — elementary, middle and high — will be funded with a 3 percent lodging tax, which will generate between $10 million and $12 million annually. Officials believe the system’s total budget will be $14 million per year.

Another major sticking point is the ability to drug test students. In a conversation with Lagniappe afterward, Kennon said the county has not been receptive to the city’s previous requests for a drug testing program.

“This council and mayor has for maybe 8-10 years advocated for drug testing,” Kennon said, adding the Supreme Court has ruled on an approach that is lawful in public schools. “Previous Superintendent Alan Lee was adamantly opposed to drug testing and never told us why. Eddie Tyler agreed to support it and move it forward, but the [school board] has given us mixed messages.”

Kennon said it wasn’t the only reason the city decided to leave, but evidence suggests there is some drug use among students, and he believes more can be done to prevent it.

“It is a random program and any child that participates in extracurricular activities or has any special privilege, such as parking space, would be part of the drug testing program,” he said. “It would probably affect 75-80 percent of the student body … We run an undercover operation in Orange Beach and we know very well what the drug scene on the island is. Is it worse than anywhere else? I don’t think so, but as far as I’m concerned any drug use by underage kids is a problem and if a relatively small amount of money and effort can put a big hole in the problem, we should do it. The number one thing it does is allows a kid to say no to drugs and still be cool among their peers.”

Although the school board will ultimately set the parameters of the drug testing program, Kennon said he doesn’t expect it to be a zero-tolerance approach.

“Grace and redemption is key to a successful society, but at some point, you can’t continue to enable, you have to have a stick to go with the carrot,” he said.

The new school board members include Robert Stuart, Shannon Robinson, Nelson Bauer, Tracie Stark and Randy McKinney. Stuart was elected to the Baldwin County Board of Education in 2020, but resigned to accept the appointment in Orange Beach.

From a pool of applicants, the remaining six members of the BCBE will appoint an individual to serve the remainder of Stuart’s term in Bay Minette. According to BCBE spokesperson Chasity Riddick, the board anticipates having the process complete by May 5. The BCBE has not yet addressed the Orange Beach split more broadly, but a meeting is scheduled this afternoon.

Kennon said the school board will also appoint an interim superintendent while it conducts a search for a permanent superintendent. If the city can meet the July 1 deadline for a separation agreement, it can begin the 2022-2023 school year under its own terms. If not, it will have to wait until August 2023.

Kennon said it would be the intent of the city to allow students outside municipal limits to attend the district, although they may be charged a nominal tuition, but made no assurances for existing teachers or staff. Part of the reason for local control is local hiring, and Kennon said the city will aim to attract and retain the best staff available. Incentives may include higher than average pay, childcare, a health clinic, and flexible scheduling. Kennon even pitched a four-day work week.

Of the couple hundred people in the audience, no one expressed opposition Wednesday night, although some parents outside of city limits wanted assurances their students would be invited to attend, and others sought more information about risks involved.

City Councilman Jeff Boyd said it “was the most pivotal decision” in his 10 years on the council, “a legacy decision that will affect generations to come.”

“The goal is to do nothing but be excellent,” he said.