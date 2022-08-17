The Orange Beach City Council approved a transportation plan for the 2023 fiscal year at the Tuesday, August 16 meeting, which will unlock an additional $50,687 from the state. A transportation plan was needed as part of requirements for the city to receive funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act passed in 2019.
The city plans to use the state money to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction and maintenance. Some of the projects the money could go to includes a portion of Canal Road from State Highway 161 to Perdido Gate and construction of a roundabout on Canal Road near the Orange Beach Library. The money may also be used to match federally funded projects concerning roadway issues.
In addition to passing a transportation plan, the council also approved a sum of $10,000 to be paid to the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program to help promote effective planning, restoration and protection of the Pensacola Bay and Perdido Bay System.
During the meeting the council also dealt with the following:
- Tabled a resolution authorizing the execution of a task order regarding professional design services for the Orange Beach Medical Plaza until September 6 meeting.
- Approved a special events retail liquor license application by Wharf Restaurant Group for a “B2P5 Event” to be held on August 19.
- Approved a resolution authorizing purchase of materials for artificial turf for the Orange Beach Sportsplex softball field in the amount of $177,565.
- Adopted a zoning ordinance allowing minor modifications to the Parks Edge Planned Unit Development Master Plan allowing lot 12 of the Parks Edge Subdivision to encroach into the 5-foot rear setback.
- Approved a resolution awarding the bid for two golf carts for the Expect Excellence Department to Cartiology LLC for the amount of $18,990.
- Approved resolution authorizing execution of a Work Squad Agreement with the Alabama Department of Corrections for the Public Works Department for one year in the amount of $15 per person and $5 per day per person for transportation. Workers will primarily work on right-of-ways, grass cutting and general highway and roadway maintenance.
- Tabled ordinance involving PUD Parks Edge Master Plan lot 3 regarding a setback encroachment. Council elected to table discussion until the September 6 meeting.
- Held a public hearing regarding the building of Cobblestone Hotel at The Wharf which will include 63 lodging rooms, 108 parking spaces provided on both sides and in front of the hotel and a restaurant on the first floor. Council then approved the ordinance unanimously.
- Held a public hearing regarding an ordinance involving a minor amendment to a sign for Zeke’s Landing Restaurant. Article 15 of the Orange Beach Zoning Ordinance Code limits building and wall signs to an overall sign face area of 125 square feet. Officials for Zeke’s are seeking an approval of signage of 290 square feet due to being over 550 feet from Perdido Beach Boulevard. Council elected to table vote until the September 6 meeting.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here