The Orange Beach City Council approved a transportation plan for the 2023 fiscal year at the Tuesday, August 16 meeting, which will unlock an additional $50,687 from the state. A transportation plan was needed as part of requirements for the city to receive funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act passed in 2019.

The city plans to use the state money to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction and maintenance. Some of the projects the money could go to includes a portion of Canal Road from State Highway 161 to Perdido Gate and construction of a roundabout on Canal Road near the Orange Beach Library. The money may also be used to match federally funded projects concerning roadway issues.

In addition to passing a transportation plan, the council also approved a sum of $10,000 to be paid to the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program to help promote effective planning, restoration and protection of the Pensacola Bay and Perdido Bay System.

During the meeting the council also dealt with the following: