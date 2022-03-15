Orange Beach’s City Council voted unanimously on a resolution to establish a breakaway city school system on March 15 after the item was added to the agenda hours before the council meeting.

“We learned about this agenda item this afternoon around 4 through a public posting from the City of Orange Beach,” Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said. “We have had no communications with the city or any elected officials regarding such matter. We look forward to learning more about their proposals and actions after tonight’s meeting and later into the week.”

After Councilman Jerry Johnson asked for a unanimous consent vote to consider the resolution immediately, the council voted unanimously for an independent school system.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon appeared emotional after the vote.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s been a long battle,” a choked up Kennon said.

A big supporter of Orange Beach’s attempt to breakaway from Baldwin County from 2014, Rebecca Wilson, voiced her appreciation on Facebook.

“Thank you City of Orange Beach!!! That picture was from 2014 and today you did it!”

In 2014, Orange Beach had a referendum on a 5-mill property tax increase earmarked for as city school system. It was roundly defeated by voters in a two-to-one vote against the new tax and a breakaway system.

There was no indication at the council meeting on what the city would do next toward building the new system.