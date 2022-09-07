Orange Beach, which moved from Class 2A football in its first two seasons to Class 4A this year, produced a 31-14 victory over then-No. 7-ranked Jackson last Friday in front of the home crowd at the Orange Beach Sports Complex. The win pushed the Makos’ season record to 2-0 and earned them the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor for this week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Head coach Jamey DuBose and his team received the Team of the Week banner Wednesday afternoon prior to heading out to practice for this week’s game at Satsuma, which like the Jackson game is a Class 4A, Region 1 matchup.
