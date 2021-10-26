A Baldwin County jury awarded an Orange Beach couple $2.9 million last week — nearly three times the amount the state of Alabama initially offered — for residential property that was condemned as part of a stalled project to build a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Attorney Casey Pipes, who also represented other property owners in previous condemnation cases related to the same project, said over a period of three decades, his clients Doyce and Shirley Ellenburg bought 250 contiguous acres north of the waterway, where 12 years ago, they built a 7,000-square-foot, fortified custom home.

“They had a daughter who wanted a horse, so somehow they got into thoroughbreds,” Pipes said. “So they built racehorse-caliber stables and fencing and a race track on a portion of the property, then built a home in the infield of the racetrack. There’s a spring-fed pond, a creek, pastures and a half-mile of direct frontage on the Craft Farms golf course. It’s a gorgeous piece of property.”

In 2015, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced it would build a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to bypass the toll bridge at The Wharf. The state’s preferred two-mile-long route required it to condemn dozens of parcels of property, including 22 acres and the house from the Ellenburgs.

“It’s an amazing piece of property with a beautiful home, and it’s totally bisected by the bridge project,” Pipes said. “Now they have 90 acres on one side and 145 acres on the other. The way the map is drawn up, the road will go right through their home.”

In condemnation proceedings that originated in probate court in 2018, the Ellenburgs were initially awarded just over $1.1 million. ALDOT noted the state has power of eminent domain pursuant to the State Constitution, “to acquire by condemnation real property for public use when an acquisition of real property is in the public interest.” In order to do so, the state must obtain fee simple title to the property through condemnation proceedings and compensate the property owner equal to the property’s “fair market value.”

Appraisers representing ALDOT evaluate the property first on its current condition, and secondly as if the land has been taken and the road has been built. Whatever the difference is the amount awarded.

But Alabama law allows either party to appeal an order of condemnation to the circuit court. There, Pipes said his own appraisers presented evidence the property was worth as much as $3.8 million. But after hearing testimony from two appraisers, the jury had a range from which it could choose to award the Ellenburgs.

“The jury ended up awarding the lesser amount, $2.9 million, and I respect that judgment and think the process worked,” Pipes said.

In July, a Baldwin County jury awarded another property owner, William Joseph Evans, $1.1 million for just 3 acres of property in the bridge’s path, after ALDOT initially offered $737,000. Separately, ALDOT offered Tony and Patricia Dilberto $403,000 for 8.3 acres plus their home along the bridge route, but a jury later awarded them $1.2 million.

Altogether, more than $20 million has been spent on condemnation actions for the project, according to a Lagniappe review. The proposed budget for the total project was $87 million when it was announced in 2018.

Touted as necessary for tourism and safety, the project was reportedly permitted and funded earlier this summer when ALDOT suddenly froze the bid process after the city of Orange Beach requested a three-month “waiting period” to attempt to negotiate with the owner of the existing toll bridge to reduce fees for locals and add lanes.

The move drew backlash from the neighboring city of Gulf Shores, where Mayor Robert Craft argued the two existing bridges are already over capacity, but both the city of Orange Beach and the private bridge company have a financial incentive to prevent a free bridge from being constructed.

The city of Orange Beach receives 30 cents per vehicle on tolls collected at the bridge, which is owned and operated by the privately held Baldwin County Bridge Company. Tolls begin at $2.75 for typical passenger cars and increase depending on the number of axles.

This week, Gulf Shores Public Information Officer Grant Brown said the city is not “at odds” with Orange Beach over improvements to the toll bridge, but there is no reason to delay the construction of the free bridge.

“The state has already acquired rights of way, has gone through condemnations, has already drawn up the plans, has the funding in hand, has permits from the Corps of Engineers, so we don’t think there is a better time than now to build the bridge,” Brown said. “It’s not about Orange Beach, it’s about alleviating congestion on Highway 59 and having an alternate route off the island when there is an emergency, or if one of the bridges is damaged or impassable. Right now we’re choking out residents and tourists, not to mention the safety factor if there is an evacuation.”

The state’s three-month waiting period ends next week, but Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said negotiations are ongoing, and he expects the state to extend the freeze until negotiations are complete.

“Now, the state and the bridge company are looking at metrics, some ways at improving efficiencies by expanding and improving the toll bridge to move traffic off Highway 59 to the [Foley Beach Express], and they are still working out those details,” Kennon said, adding he believes the proposed bridge “will not do anything we set out to accomplish, which is to move traffic in the summer.”

Kennon published a 37-minute video outlining his opposition to the new bridge on his Facebook page, but summed it up by saying more could be accomplished by expanding the bridge to two lanes in each direction, and doubling the number of toll booths.

“I do feel comfortable with the option of expanding the toll bridge at the expense of the toll bridge company, which would be a much more efficient way to move traffic as well as saving us $80-plus million,” he said. “And that’s money that could be better spent on other projects in Baldwin County.

A spokesman for ALDOT did not respond to requests for more information by press time.