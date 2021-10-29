It’s only its second season ever as a program, but already the Orange Beach Makos’ football team is making noise. Playoffs noise.

Having knocked off fellow Class 2A, Region 1 opponent St. Luke’s 28-20 last week, the Makos kept their win streak alive at five straight games last week. On Thursday night, they slammed McIntosh to run the total to six straight, giving them a 9-1 regular season record.

Based on the victory over St. Luke’s as well as its play throughout the season, Orange Beach has been selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange Beach will play at McIntosh this week and afterward will start preparing for the start of the Class 2A state playoffs the following week. Based on circumstances within Region 1 where two teams that had earned spots in the playoffs were knocked out because of the use of an ineligible player during the season, the Makos moved from being the No. 3 seed and playing on the road to being the No. 2 seed and receiving a home game in the first round. They play Highland Home in Orange Beach Nov. 5.

Just the fact Orange Beach has earned a playoffs spot in only its second season of competition is cause for celebration.

“It’s validation of everything — this staff, administration, community, city, everybody — had worked so hard for,” Orange Beach head coach Chase Smith said. “It’s super special for everybody involved. Just to make [the playoffs] is a dream, and to do it faster than anybody, especially with the kids we’ve had, it’s unbelievable. To see these kids, who started with no tradition, nothing, and to build our own traditions and create our own visions, to see that carried out and see the joy on the kids’ faces, that makes it all worthwhile.”