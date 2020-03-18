Operation Reconnect is a year-round project designed to give servicemen and women returning from active duty some vacation time to reunite with their families.

“On a given week throughout the year we may have one family, we may have five families arriving,” Director Ryan Charrier said. “That changes all year long.”

But once a year there is a big push in the spring to have a hundred or more families come to Orange Beach and enjoy free accommodations, discounts and gift cards to local restaurants and attractions. For this year’s Reconnect Week, starting April 18, there are already 50 families signed up.

“I think it’s kind of a unique event,” Charrier said. “It also allows any restaurants, any businesses that have anything that wants to participate, they can be involved in more of a public format. It also keeps us from asking businesses all year long, ‘Can you make a donation? Can you give discounts? Can you give a gift card?’ Instead, we try to utilize our resources and because so many people are so generous in our community and there’s so many other organizations that need assistance, we don’t want to be the only one that’s asking and/or utilizing the available resources. We try to consolidate that and do it once or twice a year.”

There’s a big check-in day at Orange Beach City Hall, but Charrier says he doesn’t want the families on any schedule but their own for the week.

“Not necessarily behind the shadows, but we don’t like to put our families on display,” Charrier said. “It’s hard to explain, but we like to give our families just time together with themselves. The motto of our program is ‘no strings attached.’ We don’t want to say you’re here for the full week but on Tuesday night you need to be at this restaurant and Thursday you need to be here. We do not make their schedule for them.”

But on the Saturday that starts the program, Charrier said, people are welcome to come by City Hall and greet the military families coming in for a week. The numbers Operation Reconnect can handle depend solely on how many units are donated.

“It’s never about numbers but, yes, we have a goal to break that 100 mark of bringing in 100 military families in one week,” Charrier said. “It’s not a matter of the availability of the families. It’s a matter of the availability of the properties. If we were able to obtain 300 properties for Reconnect Week, we could bring 300 families in that week.”

Anyone with property to donate for any open dates throughout the year can visit operationreconnect.com and sign up there. To donate specifically for Reconnect Week, visit operationreconnect.com/reconnectweek.

“I’m currently communicating with four different units that have just returned from deployment, one in Texas, one in Missouri, one in North Carolina and one at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida,” Charrier said. “The families are not an issue. It’s just a matter of getting the community to participate and collaborate and just making property owners aware that if they have a vacancy this is a way to get involved without opening their wallet.”