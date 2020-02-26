The city of Orange Beach has filed motions of dismissal in two lawsuits: one over excessive and misused impact fees and another about requirements of land and cash placed on the developer of the iconic Turquoise Place towers.

On Jan. 21, the city filed a motion in U.S. District Court seeking to dismiss the class-action suit on the impact fees.

“Plaintiffs have still failed to make basic factual allegations tending to support their legal conclusions,” the filing states. “Simply laying out the elements or restating the Rules of Civil Procedure without facts that support said elements does not satisfactorily plead class-action allegations.”

Plaintiff attorney Kris Anderson and his firm Clark Partington in Orange Beach initially represented Destin and Kim Williams in their claim the city overcharged the couple on an impact fee for their new home. They also claim the city is spending it on items out of the purview of the 2006 state law that established impact fees.

The Williamses built a new home at 5145 Sampson Ave. in Orange Beach in 2019 and were charged a $2,600 impact fee on a value for the land and home based at about $243,000. According to state law, local governments can only assess a 1 percent impact fee on new construction, which would be about $2,400.

According to Clark Partington’s filing, the lawyers are seeking to make it a class-action suit involving everyone who has ever paid an impact fee for a new home built in Orange Beach since the tax was enacted. Orange Beach’s dismissal filing on Jan. 21 challenges this move.

“Plaintiffs have alleged as a proposed class, ‘All persons who have been charged by defendants for an impact fee under City of Orange Beach Municipal Ordinance No. 2006-986, as amended,’” the filing states. “The class, as proposed, is not readily ascertainable.”

Orange Beach had the case moved to federal court because the lawsuit also claims the plaintiffs’ Fifth Amendment constitutional rights were violated and it required a federal court ruling under “federal question jurisdiction” rules. The city based part of its dismissal on declaring the plaintiffs have no Fifth Amendment claims.

“The plaintiffs’ claim of unconstitutional condition and due process must be dismissed for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted,” the filing states. “As discussed herein, the claim must contain ‘enough facts to state a claim to relief that is plausible on its face.’”

The most recent filing in the case was on Feb. 20 when Clark Partington asked the federal court to send the suit back to Baldwin County District Court, arguing federal courts can’t hear lawsuits involving city-raised revenues. Both sides are awaiting a ruling.

In the Turquoise case, Orange Beach asked developer Larry Wireman to give up land and cash to secure the zoning to build the opulent towers. According to the initial filing, the city has not abided by deed requirements on use of the parcels or spending of the cash he was required to pay.

The suit was filed on Jan. 4 in the federal Southern District Court and seeks to retake two parcels of property, one on the beach and one on Cotton Bayou, as well as $400,000 the city collected in “development fees.” Orange Beach moved for dismissal on Feb. 10 in that case, but Clark Partington has yet to file its motion in response, according to court records.