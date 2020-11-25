The city of Orange Beach is poised to preserve what it calls “a prime 8.7-acre beachfront lot,” for public use, according to a news release today. The property at the foot of Orange Beach Boulevard (Highway 161) on the Gulf of Mexico, was once approved for 286 condo units in two towers more than 300-feet tall, the city reported.

Currently zoned for high density development, the Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting Monday to consider a recommendation to rezone it to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). If approved, the City Council is scheduled to consider the rezoning the following day.

Described as a public-private partnership, the project will be a collaboration between the city and Island Entertainment, LLC which is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. The partnership would split the purchase price of the prime beachfront property, owned by GCOF Orange Beach Gulf Front LLC (Nathan Cox), and the city would take ownership of half of the roughly 800 feet of beachfront and the public will have access to all 800 feet. The price was not immediately disclosed.

After the sale, the CoastAL branded development will construct a “family friendly” restaurant and have shared-use parking with the city. Further, a proposed landmark civic tower, about 40 feet tall, will be built at the base of Orange Beach Boulevard and tied into pedestrian friendly paths on the property. A future phase of the project may include a parking garage and open public space. An early plan to include a large condo tower in a later phase is now off the table, according to the news release.

“As a city, we’ve been waiting a very long time for an opportunity like this,” Mayor Tony Kennon said in a statement. “We have an accelerated timeline as we approach the end of the year with a combination of factors including interest rates, a real estate closing deadline, and a projected 2022 spring opening of the restaurant. This property is truly the first glimpse of the Gulf for anyone driving south in Orange Beach. To have this development proposed with a low-rise restaurant, at three stories max, with mostly open space is really special. It continues the goal of this City Council to reduce density, where appropriate. The developers are locals and they love Orange Beach. If everything falls into place, this will preserve a special stretch of beachfront for our citizens to enjoy. We have our state beach accesses, but this would be a much-needed quality of life improvement for our residents, who sacrifice a lot each summer during peak tourist season.”

John McInnis and Cameron Price issued a joint statement declaring, “Our goal is to create something that doesn’t exist in the city of Orange Beach, and that is a true gathering place for the community on the beach. This project would accomplish that and would be in the center of the city at the intersection of 161 and the beach road. We are excited about this project and appreciate the city’s help in eliminating condos permanently from this property. It’s our belief that it’s the right thing to do for the future of our city and this lets the public have access to that view and property to enjoy.”

The developers aim to build a coastal destination restaurant similar to Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, which they established on 30A about three years ago, which has become a popular attraction in that area. The project will be designed very “Southern” and “coastal” to represent the Orange Beach area well.