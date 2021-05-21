The total number of state championship baseball and softball teams from Mobile and Baldwin counties grew to five Thursday as two more teams joined the ranks. Orange Beach, in dramatic fashion, captured the Class 2A state softball championship and Mobile Christian claimed the Class 4A baseball title.

Seventh-grader Ava Hodo hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Orange Beach a 3-2 victory over Pishah and the 2A crown in the championship round. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation play and Pisgah, which has won 10 state championships since 2001, scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 2-1 lead before Hodo’s game-winner.

Mobile Christian took a 5-3 victory over Oneonta in the Class 4A baseball championship round, sweeping the best-of-three series. Perhaps the most memorable play of the game came in the top of the seventh inning when senior Rasaad Robinson stole home to give the Leopards a two-run lead. Mobile Christian won state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2018 but this is the school’s first state title in Class 4A.

Orange Beach joins Satsuma (Class 5A) as state softball champions from the area, while Mobile Christian joins Bayshore Christian (Class 1A) and Faith Academy (Class 6A) in winning baseball championships.

Five more area teams have a shot at a state championship as the tournaments come to an end. In softball, Fairhope is in the elimination bracket of the Class 7A tournament but was still in contention Friday. Class 6A softball began play Friday, with Spanish Fort and Saraland among the eight teams contending for the crown, and Class 3A softball began Friday as well with Mobile Christian among the teams chasing the title.

In baseball, Bayside Academy is down 0-1 in its best-of-three series against Phil Campbell. The series will be completed Friday. Bayside must win two games to take the crown.