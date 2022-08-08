Orange Beach students are returning to familiar school campuses on Wednesday but as part of a brand new school system.

It took just less than 100 days for Orange Beach to split from the Baldwin County School System and reconstitute as its own city system. It is the fastest city school separation in Alabama history, according to Orange Beach Board of Education President Robert Stuart.

On the system’s first day of school Aug. 10, the Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) will be serving around 1,200 students with 130 faculty and staff and its very own superintendent, Randy Wilkes, who was hired from Phenix City. The first graduating class from OBCS is around 100 students.

The city voted in March to split from the county system and closed a $34 million purchase of the local schools and resources on July 1.

“We are ready to open the doors,” Stuart told Lagniappe during a phone interview Friday. He said bus decals have changed, last-minute hirings are being finalized, a new central system office is buzzing and student records are being transferred over from Baldwin County.

Stuart said forming a city school district is normally a one-year to two-year undertaking and he is thankful for a supportive city and his fellow board members for their heavy lifting in making this a reality — Randy McKinney, Tracie Stark, Shannon Robinson and Nelson Bauer.

“We work well under pressure down here in Orange Beach,” Stuart said, with a laugh.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said getting the system prepared so quickly and so efficiently is evidence of the strength of the city.

“I can’t be any happier,” Kennon said, noting a city school system has been “a long time coming.”

“This is like the parting of the Red Sea to have this done 100 percent in just 100 days,” Kennon said. “I can’t brag enough on all the support staff, school board and superintendent for the work they’ve done.”

Local control of the schools is a primary advantage to the city system, Kennon said. It gives the community “extreme flexibility” to mold education to the needs of its population and students.

Kennon also believes ownership of the schools will build a true sense of community and camaraderie.

“We’re going to have true input in our student’s education. All of our board members live here and most of the staff live here,” he said. “We’re going to set an education standard in Alabama that no one has ever seen, and we’re turning out students who will go out and change the world for the better.”

Kennon said he believes the biggest difference at Orange Beach will be the intangible elements.

“Our students are going to understand work ethic, discipline, courtesy and respect,” he said.

Stuart, the BOE president, believes more direct oversight of Orange Beach schools is going to be possible by localizing control.

“Our superintendent is going to be in schools on a weekly basis and in classrooms observing,” he said. “Everyone from principles to cafeteria workers — we want them to be the best they can be, and that all starts with accountability.”

Stuart said that right now the primary goal for the system is to successfully complete its first year of operation. After that, he said the board wants to look at reducing class sizes, bringing in extra resources for reading and math, and having each school achieve STEM certification.

“We’ve got big goals. We don’t want to just be the best in Baldwin or Alabama. We want to be nationally recognized,” he said.

Operationally, Stuart said the biggest priorities for the district are student safety and security. Any student with a parking permit or involved in extracurricular activities will be subject to random drug testing. He also said each teacher will have lanyards with remotes that can trigger an emergency response throughout the school and notify law enforcement and first responders. Orange Beach employs multiple sworn police officers at each of its schools who are armed.

Capital improvement projects are also on officials’ wish lists.

OBCS held a groundbreaking for a $6 million expansion to its elementary school on Aug. 4. The system is beginning work to add a new 18,000-square-foot cafetorium. It will be complete next Spring. The project will allow the school to renovate its current cafeteria into additional six to eight classrooms and a meeting space. He said future expansions for the elementary school are already in the planning stage.

The school system will soon have a new central office as well. Stuart said a temporary office has been on Highway 161, but when the city of Orange Beach completes construction on a new fire station later this year the school system will be able to convert Fire Station #5 into its new headquarters.

The Orange Beach City Council is planning a 3-percent lodging tax hike for education to support the ongoing operational costs of the new school system. That increase is expected to generate between $10 million and $12 million annually and raise the total lodging tax to 16 percent, equivalent to neighboring Gulf Shores. Officials believe the system’s total budget will be around $14 million per year.